'That's a given': Ashley Barnes lays out key Burnley aim after extending his Turf Moor stay

Signing on for another year, Ashley Barnes’ main aim couldn’t be any simpler: keep Burnley in the Premier League.

The 35-year-old is to remain at Turf Moor after putting pen to paper on a new contract with the Clarets.

Fresh from helping Scott Parker’s side seal promotion, Barnes is desperate to ensure the club avoids another instant relegation.

“First and foremost [the aim] is to stay in the Premier League. That's a given and that is something that we will work immensely hard at,” he told Clarets+.

"We'll work tirelessly hard on the training ground, in the meeting room and with how the gaffer wants us to play.

"A lot of hard work needs to be put in but we can start the fundamentals in pre-season now like everyone else and we can get going to business. But it has to be to stay in the Premier League, that is the main aim.”

While Barnes has already made over 300 appearances for the Clarets, with 200 of those coming in the Premier League, the fan favourite has no interest in looking to the past, he’s only interested in what lies ahead.

Barnes has signed a new one-year deal with the Clarets. Picture: Burnley FC

"I think I'll only really recognise what I’ve done once I’m completely finished. I've still got unfinished business to do this season,” he added.

“I'm here to obviously challenge for a place in the squad and help everyone out as much as possible as I can around the changing room, around the environment of being here when new people come to just make them feel welcome and know what this club is about.

“We will have tough periods throughout the season, don't get me wrong, and that is why we need everyone to be on it every day, keeping the standards. You still can have a laugh and a joke but at the right time. When the work is to be done, the work is to be done and that's it.

“After that, it’s about enjoying every day like it is your last. The pride to wear the shirt is massive and that's something that I've had installed into me, so that is something that I want to obviously give back to them as well.”