One more year! Ashley Barnes to remain at Burnley after penning new deal

Barnsey is here to stay!

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Burnley legend has agreed terms on a new deal that will keep him at Turf Moor for another year.

The 35-year-old thought his Clarets career was done when he left the club at the end of the 2022/23 season to bring an end to his memorable nine-year spell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During that time, Barnes scored 54 goals in 293 appearances and became a cult figure among the fanbase.

Barnes linked up with Norwich City after leaving Burnley, scoring seven times in 49 appearances in Norfolk.

But the fan favourite made a sensational return during January of last season, catching everyone by surprise, before going on to help Scott Parker’s side win promotion from the Championship.

His return couldn’t have been any better timed, with Barnes going straight into Burnley’s squad for their East Lancashire derby win against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barnes has penned a new one-year deal with the Clarets. Picture: Burnley FC

The striker made 16 appearances in all competitions following his return, with his goal during the 4-0 thrashing of Luton Town earning the biggest cheer of the day.

Barnes, who will line up back in the top flight next season, has now won four promotions from the Championship with the Clarets.

He’s considered an integral figure in the dressing room and Parker was keen to tie him down to another year after seeing his influence both on and off the pitch.

Barnes himself, meanwhile, insists he’s still got unfinished business at Turf Moor.

Your next Burnley FC read: Burnley coach compares Championship promotions under Scott Parker and Vincent Kompany