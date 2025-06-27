Burnley coach compares Championship promotions under Scott Parker and Vincent Kompany

A backroom coach who worked under both Scott Parker and Vincent Kompany admits Burnley achieved promotion in a “different” way last season.
For the second season running in the Championship, the Clarets hit three digits to win automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

While Kompany claimed the league title with 101 points during the 2022/23 campaign, Parker was unfortunate to only finish second last term despite finishing just one point worse off – as Leeds United pipped them to the trophy on goal difference.

The Clarets earned plenty of plaudits for their swashbuckling football under Kompany, an approach which wasn’t so successful in the Premier League – as Burnley dropped straight back down after collecting just 24 points.

Under Parker, Burnley’s promotion was more of a story of resilience and a record-breaking backline that conceded just 16 times in 46 league games.

Comparing the two promotion campaigns, first-team coach Mike Jackson told the Burnley Express: "It has been a different kind of way, but I think football moves on year to year.

"The Championship has evolved in terms of tactically, when we were in it last time, I don't think many managers were as tactically savvy, so I think it's improved in that way.

Jackson has worked in the backroom teams of both Vincent Kompany and Scott Parker at Turf Moor (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)
"But again, this group has shown – listen, whenever you get promoted, your group’s got to show a certain amount of qualities and in that will be a great team spirit, and a way of playing, and yes, that resilience. It might have been a bit more flamboyant the first time around [Kompany] but there's still been a lot of really good stuff this year.”

