Talks resume: Newcastle United step up interest in Burnley's James Trafford according to Fabrizio Romano

Newcastle United have stepped up their interest in Burnley’s James Trafford, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Eddie Howe’s side have long been admirers of Burnley’s number one, who was also close to making the move to St James’ Park this time last summer.

The Magpies remain keen to get their man though and, according to Romano, talks have now resumed.

“Negotiations between Newcastle and Burnley for James Trafford are underway,” Romano wrote on X.

“Club to club talks continue as the deal can happen from July, so expected to accelerate from next week.”

Burnley’s hand in negotiations has been strengthened by winning promotion back to the Premier League, in which Trafford played a key part.

The 22-year-old kept 29 of Burnley’s record-equalling 30 clean sheets as Scott Parker’s side conceded just 16 times in 46 league matches.

Newcastle have long been admirers of Burnley's James Trafford (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Trafford is clearly excited by the potential move to the North East though. While he didn’t explicably name Newcastle, Trafford recently spoke about his disappointment at missing out on a recent transfer.

Speaking to Ben Foster on Fozcast, Trafford said: “In the summer [2024], I wanted to move because the club I was close to going to was a good fit for me at the time.

“It was brilliant for me, I really believed in it and I really wanted the move. Not because I didn't want to play in the Championship, I had no shame or no ego to be like 'I'm better than Championship,' you only prove you're better than something by performing and showing people.

“It was just when the opportunity and a situation you believe suits you can happen, you should take it and you should go for it.

“So I wanted to move and it was close but it didn't end up happening. The manager [Scott Parker] was brilliant with me throughout in pre-season because I was obviously moody because I wanted to move.”

The speculation surrounding Trafford’s future comes as Burnley close in on the signing of German stopper Max Weiss, who is reportedly having a medical today.

The 21-year-old Karlsruher SC stopper is to arrive for a €5m (£4.2m) fee according to reliable journalist Florian Plettenberg, of Sky Sports Germany.

