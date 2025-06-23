Taylor Harwood-Bellis speaks of Southampton 'excitement' amid Burnley return talk

Taylor Harwood-Bellis has admitted he’s excited by the prospect of working under Will Still at Southampton next season – amid talk of a potential Burnley return.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Parker’s side are reportedly weighing up a permanent or loan deal for the 23-year-old, who has just suffered relegation from the Premier League with the Saints. A loan move would likely include an option to make the deal permanent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If the centre-back does remain on the South Coast, he will have a new manager to work under following the appointment of Still – who arrives from French side RC Lens.

Harwood-Bellis has only spoken with the Belgian-born English coach briefly but was left with a good impression.

"You used the word there, excited. The boys are excited,” he told Sky Sports.

"A new manager has come in, he's young, so he's kind of on his way to the top.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harwood-Bellis suffered relegation from the Premier League with Southampton last season (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

"We want to help him as much as he is going to help us. He is obviously there to put his ideas to us, but we are going to give it our best to learn and be willing to run.

"(We will) do everything for him. I spoke to him briefly, and he seems like a really good guy. Anyone you speak to about him holds him in such high regard.

"We are really excited. The boys, I'm sure, will come in raring to go in order to give the best for him."