Burnley owner Alan Pace close to Espanyol takeover as part of multi-club model - reports

Burnley owner Alan Pace is “days away” from completing a takeover of Spanish side Espanyol, according to reports in Spain.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Pace – owner of the investment fund ALK Capital – has submitted an offer in the region of €180m (£154m) to acquire a majority stake.

The intention, it’s claimed, is to integrate Espanyol into a multi-club model.

The report also states the potential takeover is likely to be discussed at the club’s upcoming shareholders’ meeting, which takes place on Friday, June 27.

Both Burnley FC and ALK Capital have been contacted for comment.

Espanyol currently play their football in La Liga, the top tier of Spanish football, finishing 14th in the table last season – avoiding relegation after beating Real Valladolid on the final day of the campaign.

They’re currently owned by Chen Yansheng and Chinese company Rastar Group.

Alan Pace has been in charge of Burnley since December 2020 (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Pace, through ALK Capital, completed a takeover of Burnley in December 2020, acquiring an 84 per cent controlling stake.

Under his ownership, the Clarets have been relegated from the Premier League twice but have bounced back from the Championship at the first attempt on both occasions.

The Clarets will line up back in the top flight next season after Scott Parker guided them to automatic promotion with 100 points to their name.

ALK already have a ‘strategic partnership’ with Scottish side Dundee, while they previously explored an investment in Belgian club KV Kortrijk.

A deal would see Burnley become the latest Premier League side to pursue a multi-club model and invest in Spain, following the likes of Manchester City (Girona), Aston Villa (Real Union) and Brentford (Merida AD).