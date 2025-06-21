Former Burnley chairman in exclusive talks to take over League Two side Cheltenham Town

Former Burnley chairman Mike Garlick is interested in taking over League Two outfit Cheltenham Town.

The Robins have confirmed that Garlick, who currently owns two clubs on the continent, has entered into a period of exclusivity.

Garlick left Burnley’s board in 2023 after 17 years at Turf Moor, including eight as club chairman during which time the Clarets twice won promotion to the Premier League.

He was also in charge when Sean Dyche’s side finished seventh in the top flight to qualify for the Europa League.

“The board of directors of Cheltenham Town Football Club is delighted to announce that its principal shareholders have signed a letter of intent including a period of exclusivity with Mike Garlick, owner of Spanish club Antequera FC and Gibraltar club St Josephs,” Cheltenham said in a statement.

In October, current Cheltenham chairman David Bloxham said three of the club's four biggest shareholders were willing to sell their stakes if the "right" new investment was found.

In today’s statement, Bloxham added: "The board and principal shareholders have worked tirelessly over the last nine months to find the right investor who can secure the financial future of the club whilst at the same recognising and maintaining its identity and community values.

Mike Garlick pictured with former Burnley boss Sean Dyche in 2016 (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

“We are delighted to enter into a period of exclusivity with Mike Garlick and believe his interest in the club will herald an exciting future for the club and its fans."

Prior to a career in football Mike spent 20 years founding and developing MBA Michael Bailey associates into an international IT consultancy, floating the company on Nasdaq Europe in Brussels.