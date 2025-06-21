'I'd like to think...': Fans' favourite Glen Little urges Burnley to keep hold of in-demand duo

Glen Little has warned Burnley not to sell James Trafford and Maxime Esteve this summer – especially not on the cheap.

The pair have unsurprisingly attracted plenty of admiring glances for their performances in a Burnley shirt, having both been part of Scott Parker’s record-breaking defence in the Championship last season.

But with CJ Egan-Riley already departing to join Marseille on a free, the Clarets can ill afford to lose anymore star men.

“You want them to stay, don't you? You'd like to think they've got the money to keep them. You don't need to take £20m or £30m,” Little told the Burnley Express.

“You can hold teams to ransom, can't you? You don't have to sell them on the cheap.

“I think when we came down the first time, it was sort of a bit of a free-for-all, wasn't it? The likes of Nick Pope got sold on the cheap, Dwight McNeil, people like that. There was a bit of a fire sale. But I don't think you have to do that now because you've got back to the Premier League, so you've got the money.

“Unless they’re saying ‘I want to go’, which I don’t think they will because they're happy at Burnley. But money talks. If you're going to double your wage or triple your wage somewhere, it's very difficult for a player to say, ‘I want to stay at Burnley’.

Glen Little has urged Burnley to keep hold of James Trafford and Maxime Esteve, inset, this summer. Picture: Getty Images

“Say if it was Newcastle and they're trebling your wage in the Champions League, it's very difficult. But then that's up to the player.

“If I’m putting myself in that situation as a player, do I put a transfer request in and maybe force your way out? I'd like to think that wouldn't happen.

“But if we are going to sell Trafford, then you're getting big money and you should be able to replace him. But I've got a feeling the pair of them will stay one season.

“They're still at a good age. It's not as if you're a Ben Mee or a James Tarkowski where you've done all you can and you might not get another chance.

“They're still young enough that they can do the one season. If Burnley were to go down, you can still get a move like we saw with Sander Berge and Wilson Odobert.”