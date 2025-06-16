Two former Clarets linked as Burnley scour market for Egan-Riley replacement following Marseille confirmation

Burnley have identified former loan star Taylor Harwood-Bellis as a potential replacement for CJ Egan-Riley, according to reports.

Journalist Alan Nixon claims the Clarets are pondering a permanent or loan deal for the 23-year-old, who has just suffered relegation from the Premier League with Southampton.

A loan move would likely include an option to make the deal permanent.

The centre-back impressed during his season-long loan spell at Turf Moor during the 2022/23 season, where he played 35 times in league and cup as Vincent Kompany’s men stormed to the Championship title with 101 points.

Burnley’s top flight rivals West Ham have also been credited with interest, although it’s unclear if they currently have the funds to sanction a move.

Harwood-Bellis isn’t the only former Burnley centre-back to be linked with a return, with the Liverpool Echo suggesting Everton’s Michael Keane may also be of interest.

The 32-year-old is currently out of contract at Goodison Park, although the Toffees have recently confirmed in their retained list that they “continue to liaise” with Keane’s representatives.

Leeds United, who joined Burnley in winning automatic promotion from the Championship last season, are also said to be interested.

Keane has spent the last seven years on Merseyside having previously made over 100 appearances for the Clarets between 2014 and 2017, initially on loan from Manchester United.

The Clarets offered a sizeable contract to keep the 22-year-old at Turf Moor but the defender has opted to join the Ligue 1 outfit when his current deal expires this summer.

A Burnley statement read: “Burnley Football Club can confirm that it has been informed by the representatives of CJ Egan-Riley that the England Under-21 international defender has now formally rejected the club’s offer of a significant long-term contract with the club.

“Despite the club's commitment to securing CJ's long-term future and the substantial investment offered, CJ has made the decision to pursue an opportunity in France.

“Burnley FC would like to take this opportunity to thank CJ for his contribution to the team during his time at the club, particularly last season, where he became a key part of our record-breaking defence. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours.

“The club remains focused on strengthening the squad as we look ahead to the forthcoming Premier League season and further announcements will be made in due course.”

Losing the centre-back is a big blow for the Clarets, given he played such a key role in the club’s automatic promotion from the Championship.

He partnered Maxime Esteve in the centre of defence for the majority of the season as Scott Parker’s men conceded just 16 times in 46 league games. The Clarets also kept a record-equalling 30 clean sheets.

It’s been some turnaround for the former Manchester City man, who was well down the pecking order at the start of the season having been well out of favour under Vincent Kompany, having been shipped out on loan to Hibernian and Jong PSV.

He’s since bounced back by making 43 appearances this term, scoring once.