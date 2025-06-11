CJ Egan-Riley to leave Burnley.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CJ Egan-Riley is to leave Burnley after rejecting a new offer of a ‘significant long-term contract’.

And the Express understands Egan-Riley is set to sign for Marseille. It is a big blow for Burnley but club bosses say they remain fully focused on strengthening the squad ahead of the return to the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 22-year-old, who has been one of the standout stars of Burnley’s record-breaking season, is free to join another club for nothing this summer.

A Burnley statement read: “Burnley Football Club can confirm that it has been informed by the representatives of CJ Egan-Riley that the England U21 international defender has now formally rejected the club’s offer of a significant long-term contract with the club.

“Despite the club's commitment to securing CJ's long-term future and the substantial investment offered, CJ has made the decision to pursue an opportunity in France.

“Burnley FC would like to take this opportunity to thank CJ for his contribution to the team during his time at the club, particularly last season, where he became a key part of our record-breaking defence. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The club remains focused on strengthening the squad as we look ahead to the forthcoming Premier League season and further announcements will be made in due course.”

Losing the centre-back is a big blow for the Clarets, given he played such a key role in the club’s 100-point campaign in the Championship. He partnered Maxime Esteve in the centre of defence for the majority of the season as Scott Parker’s men conceded just 16 times in 46 league games. The Clarets also kept a record-equalling 30 clean sheets.

It’s been some turnaround for the England Under-21 international, who was well down the pecking order at the start of the season having been well out of favour under Vincent Kompany, having been shipped out on loan to Hibernian and Jong PSV.

He’s since bounced back by making 43 appearances this term, scoring once.

Your next Burnley read: When Burnley and Leeds United can sign players again ahead of the new Premier League season