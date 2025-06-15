Burnley star eyes regular England spot after Thomas Tuchel warning

One of Burnley’s promotion heroes believes proving himself in the Premier League can boost his hopes of impressing England manager Thomas Tuchel.

Burnley star James Trafford believes the Clarets promotion into the Premier League can boost his chances of breaking into the England squad on a regular basis.

The former Manchester City academy graduate endured a torrid time during Burnley’s last venture into the top flight as he conceded 62 goals in just 28 games and lost his place during the final two months of a campaign that ended in relegation. However, Trafford and the Clarets bounced back in spectacular fashion as the 22-year-old stopper kept a record 29 clean sheets in 45 appearances to help Scott Parker’s side secure runners-up spot in the Championship and return to the top flight at the first time of asking.

Trafford’s form and promise has led to a number of call-ups to the England squad under former Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate as he remained on the bench for friendly fixtures against Belgium, Bosnia and Iceland last year and remained in the squad in Nations League wins against Greece and Republic of Ireland under interim manager Lee Carsley.

The Clarets stopper has been named in every England squad named by new head coach Thomas Tuchel following his appointment earlier this year but is yet to earn his first senior cap after remaining as an unused substitute for World Cup qualifiers with Albania, Latvia and Andorra as well as the 3-1 friendly defeat against Senegal earlier this week.

Trafford has stressed there has been a notable change between Southgate and Tuchel and is hoping to impress the latter to force his way into a contention for a place in the World Cup finals squad by making the step up into the Premier League.

Speaking to Ben Foster’s Fozcast, the Clarets stopper said: “It’s been very good. I had my first camp in March and it was just different from Gareth, different messages, it was just someone different. It was really good. We’re all working towards the World Cup next summer.

“I always believe in myself, I always believe I will get called up. I’m not naive, I knew being in the Championship it would be tough, but I just thought I would do as much as I could this year and try and get in the squad. Even though it’s a different league, I just wanted to show my level and that’s what I tried to do. I got in the squad in November and March and now this one. Obviously the manager makes decisions and you should care about his opinion, but if someone says you’re not good enough it doesn’t mean you’re not good enough, it just means they think you’re not good enough.”

What has Thomas Tuchel said about Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford?

Speaking last week, the Three Lions boss said: "Jordan (Pickford) has been in goal for a long, long time. He earned his place with consistent performances at a high level. Jordan trains at the highest level and we're very, very happy with him. He's doing everything to keep his place because he feels that Dean (Henderson) stepped up and found another gear. Dean got a vital title [FA Cup] for Palace and he was a big figure. This helped his confidence a lot.

"Then we have the very young James Trafford who played a fantastic, record-breaking campaign with Burnley and got clean sheets. Hopefully he can prove himself in the Premier League next season and then the race is on. It is a fight for every position, there is no exception for goalkeepers."