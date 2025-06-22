Burnley fans are waiting patiently for the club’s summer transfer business to kick into gear ahead of their Premier League return.

As of yet, no new signings have been forthcoming, although four of last season’s loanees – Bashir Humphreys, Jaidon Anthony, Marcus Edwards and Zian Flemming – have all seen their loans turned permanent.

Back in the top flight, the expectation may be that the Clarets can afford to splash the cash thanks to the millions brought in in TV revenue.

But there’s also plenty of bargains to be had, with a huge number of players left without a club at the end of the 2024/25 season.

Here, we take a look at 14 free agents that could be an option for Burnley this summer:

Tom Cairney

The experienced midfielder, now 34, is coming to the end of his 10-year spell with Fulham, where he played under Scott Parker. Championship newcomers Wrexham are said to have offered an ambitious move to entice him to the Racecourse, but with 29 appearances to his name last season he still has plenty to offer at the top level.

Michael Keane, Kyle Walker-Peters and Tom Cairney are all looking for new clubs this summer. Pictures: Getty Images

Dominic Calvert-Lewin

The striker’s contract with Everton is days away from expiring. The 28-year-old has been with the Toffees since 2016, making 273 appearances and scoring 71 goals. Wages could well be a stumbling block, while his fitness issues may also be a concern.

Vladimir Coufal

West Ham have already confirmed the experienced right-back will leave the London Stadium this summer, bringing his five-year spell to an end. Former Hammers boss David Moyes is said to be interested in bringing the 32-year-old to Everton, but Burnley could offer him more game time.

Krépin Diatta

Diatta is a Senegalese winger and forward who plays for Monaco, as well as his national team. The 26-year-old is pacy and powerful and one of the better attacking free agents available this summer. Rated at over £30m at one time, Diatta has let his contract run down in the hope of a move to the Premier League.

Lukasz Fabianski

Depending on what happens with James Trafford this summer, Burnley could well be in the market for a goalkeeper or two. Now 40, Fabianski - recently released by 40 - still has plenty to offer in the top flight. One major sticking point, however, is that Fabianski is reportedly keen to remain in London.

Michael Keane

Burnley are reportedly interested in sealing a return for the 32-year-old, who is out of contract at Everton this summer. The defender, who made over 100 appearances for the Clarets, could be an option at centre-back to replace CJ Egan-Riley.

Danny Ings

Ings is another former Claret that is currently without a club after leaving West Ham at the end of last season. Watford and Wrexham are reportedly interested, but surely he’s got one last go in the Premier League in him?

Ben Mee

This isn’t a list of out-of-work former Burnley men, promise! But Mee is now a free agent after leaving Brentford. Now aged 35, Mee is unlikely to be a regular at Premier League level but he’s still got plenty to offer both on and off the pitch.

Alex Meret

The 28-year-old goalkeeper is leaving Napoli this summer after helping Antonio Conte’s side lift the Serie A title. Could be one to target should James Trafford move on this summer.

Tyrick Mitchell

The Clarets have already been linked with left-backs this summer, suggesting it’s a position they’re looking to strengthen. Mitchell would be an excellent capture on a free. The 25-year-old is likely to have plenty of rival suitors, but Burnley could look to persuade him with the promise of regular football.

Sergio Reguilon

The full-back is on the lookout for a new club after leaving Tottenham, where he also spent time out on loan with Atletico Madrid, Manchester United and Brentford. He’s been linked with a move to Monaco in recent days, but he could be an option if he’s keen to remain in England.

Jamie Vardy

The experienced striker has yet to confirm his next move after ending his highly successful 10-year spell at Leicester City. Despite being aged 38, Vardy still has plenty to offer in the top flight and hasn’t lost too much of his infamous pace.

Kyle Walker-Peters

The 28-year-old is set to depart Southampton this summer following their relegation back to the Championship. Everton are said to be keen, but if a move doesn’t materialise Burnley could certainly do a lot worse.

Callum Wilson

A player that has often bagged against Burnley down the years, Wilson’s future has yet to be determined at Newcastle United. Despite his injury problems, the 33-year-old is still a reliable goalscorer in the top flight.