When Burnley fans can expect to find out when games are moved for TV coverage
A return to the top flight equates to an inevitable increase in TV coverage, meaning kick-off times and fixture dates are liable to change.
As it stands, the Premier League provides six weeks’ notice of any fixture changes.
So far, TV dates and times have only been confirmed for the first round of fixtures. Liverpool v Bournemouth will kick off the new campaign on Friday, August 15, before Aston Villa v Newcastle United (12.30pm kick-off) and Wolves v Manchester City (5.30pm kick-off) are both played in front of the cameras the following day.
On Sunday, Chelsea v Crystal Palace (2pm kick-off) and Manchester United v Arsenal (4.30pm kick-off) will both be televised, while the first Monday Night Football of the season sees Leeds United host Everton (8pm kick-off).
All of this means that Burnley’s opening day fixture away to Tottenham will definitely kick-off at the scheduled time of 3pm on Saturday, August 16. But beyond that, their fixtures remain subject to change.
The Premier League insist they endeavour to give supporters as must notice as possible of any possible changes. Here’s the dates posted on their website:
Date of estimated release
Matchday 2-6, August/September – July 9
Matchday 7-9, October – August 20
Matchday 10-13, November – September 17
Matchday 14-24, December/January – October 15
Matchday 25-28, February – December 17
Matchday 29-31, March – January 21
Matchday 32-34, April – March 4
Matchday 35 – March 25
Matchday 36 – April 1
Matchday 37 – April 8
Matchday 38 – Post-matchday 37