Goalkeeper Max Weiss profiled as 'done deal' Burnley claim made for 'long-term number one'

Burnley’s pursuit of goalkeeper Max Weiss is considered to be a “done deal”, according to reports in Germany.

The 21-year-old Karlsruher SC stopper is to arrive for a €5m (£4.2m) fee according to reliable journalist Florian Plettenberg, of Sky Sports Germany.

It could be a busy week on the transfer front for the Clarets, who are also thought to be closing in on the signing of left-back Quilindschy Hartman from Feyenoord.

While Weiss is initially expected to provide competition for James Trafford, Plettenberg adds that Burnley see the keeper as a future number one.

“Max Weiss to Burnley is considered a done deal!,” he wrote on X.

“A full agreement has been reached between Burnley and Karlsruhe. Transfer fee: €5 million all-in. Medical scheduled for Monday. Contract until 2029.

“Burnley believe the talented 21-year-old goalkeeper has the potential to become their long-term number one.”

Max Weiss of Karlsruher SC celebrates a 1-0 victory during the Second Bundesliga match between Karlsruher SC and 1. FC Köln on January 3, 2025.

But what do we know about Weiss? Here we take a closer look:

How has his career gone so far?

Weiss began his youth career with Hoffenheim, before spending a year with SV Sandhausen. In 2019, he first linked up with Karlsruher, spending three years working his way up the club’s academy before penning his first professional contract in January 2022. He made his first-team debut in May 2022, starting in a 2-0 defeat to Heidenheim in the final match of the 2021/22 season. He remained backup, but following the sale of number one goalkeeper Patrick Drewes to VfL Bochum, Weiss became first-choice and started every match of the 2024/25 season in the second tier of German football. He’s also represented Germany from Under-18 to Under-20 level.

Why do Burnley rate him so highly?

Standing at 6ft 3ins, Weiss is an imposing figure who kept 10 clean sheets last season as Karlsruher finished eighth in the 2.Bundesliga. Given his tender years and his relative lack of experience at the top level, not much is known about the stopper. But Burnley aren’t the only club to have kept tabs on him. Wolfsburg were also said to be interested, with the plan to sign Weiss then send him on loan next season. But Weiss’ preference is to link up with Burnley.

What competition will Weiss have at Turf Moor?

Scott Parker’s side already have Vaclav Hladky and Etienne Green on their books, but it appears the club are keen to bolster their options. Given how highly Burnley rate Weiss, he’s likely to go straight in as number two behind Trafford, who continues to be courted by Newcastle United as a potential replacement for former Claret Nick Pope.