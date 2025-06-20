Quilindschy Hartman profiled as Burnley step up interest in Feyenoord left-back

Burnley continue to be strongly linked with a summer swoop for Dutch left back Quilindschy Hartman.

Reports first appeared in the Dutch media at the start of the week that the Clarets were weighing up a move for the Feyenoord left-back.

Since then, 1909.nl have reported that Burnley have officially approached the Eredivisie outfit with a “multi-million” bid.

Voetbal International, who first broke the news, go one step further, reporting that Hartman has even flown over to England – with Feyenoord’s permission – to tour Burnley’s Gawthorpe training ground and speak with manager Scott Parker.

Robin van Persie’s side are reportedly willing to sanction a transfer as the 23-year-old is entering the final year of his contract and is showing no sign of renewing.

This also isn’t the first time Burnley have shown an interest in Hartman, who was first linked with a move to Turf Moor in 2023 while Vincent Kompany was at the helm. But can the Clarets get their man this time around?

While we await further news, we delve deeper into Hartman’s background to find out what sort of player Burnley might be getting.

How has Hartman’s career gone so far?

After spending time with VVGZ and Excelsior as a youngster, Hartman first joined Feyenoord’s academy in 2010, moving his way through the ranks before signing his first professional contract in 2020. He made his debut two years later in August 2022, starting in a 1-0 win against RKC Waalwijk. The following month, the full-back made his European bow featuring in the Europa League against Lazio. He soon became a regular starter in a Feyenoord side under Arne Slot that secured the club's first Eredivisie title in six years during the 2022/23 season. To date, Hartman has made 75 appearances for the club, although his game time last season was limited by a serious knee injury, which he returned from in February. He’s also been capped four times by Netherlands, scoring in a 2-1 defeat to France.

What sort of player is he?

Hartman is described as a modern full-back who effectively contributes to both attack and defence. He’s known predominately for his attacking prowess, often seen bombing down the left flank from deep positions and delivering accurate crosses, while also being able to recover to defend. The statistics also show Hartman is highly technical and proficient in possession of the ball. A pacy player, Hartman is also 6ft 1ins tall. The data shows Hartman does have a tendency to lose the ball, but this is because he’s a player that is willing to take a risk and try a long ball, showing that he’s not simply satisfied with recycling possession for the sake of it.

Why does he want to leave Feyenoord?

The 23-year-old has already publicly suggested his future may lie away from Feyenoord, having been frustrated with his lack of game time last season.

The Feyenoord academy graduate struggled to nail down a regular first-team spot after returning from a cruciate ligament injury, with manager Robin van Persie rotating the left-back spot between Hartman and Hugo Bueno.

Speaking after Feyenoord’s final home game of the season, a 2-0 victory over RKC Waalwijk, Hartman hinted he may have to move on.

“I have to say that I find this situation difficult,” he said. “I think we have three left-backs worthy of starting duty in the selection, but I don't think that's something you want to experience for another season.

“I always start from my own qualities. I think I'm the best, so I think I should always play.

“From Sunday onwards, I'm going to think very carefully about what I really want. This season was all about getting fit after that long injury and I succeeded. I'm happy with this season and with how I feel now.

“I actually lie awake at night thinking about it. I think about it a lot, because it is a very important decision in my life. I think it will all become clear in the very short-term. This could well have been my last match in De Kuip.”