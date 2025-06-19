New Tottenham boss Thomas Frank makes home form vow ahead of Burnley opener

Thomas Frank will take on Burnley in his first Premier League game as Tottenham Hotspur manager.

Frank replaces Ange Postecoglou, who was sacked despite leading Spurs to Europa League triumph, a victory that ended the club’s 17-year wait for a trophy.

It was Tottenham’s horrid league form that led to Postecoglou’s departure, as the North London outfit finished 17th in the table with 22 league defeats to their name.

Speaking in his first interview as Spurs boss, Frank made his intentions crystal clear.

"The intention is to play aggressive, front-footed football,” he said.

"I know the ethos and the history of the club is massive on attacking football and there’s so much attacking talent in the squad, which I’m so excited about.

Thomas Frank has left Brentford to take over at Spurs (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

"They’ve shown over the last two seasons their ability to score goals is fantastic. I love a team that is scoring goals.

"I’m also a big believer that if you don’t take a risk, then that’s also a risk. It’s important we take risks. If you don’t risk the ball, you risk not creating anything, so I’m a big believer in that. We need to be brave. For me, if the players lose the ball by trying, that’s never a problem with me.”

After losing 10 of their 19 home league games this season, Frank knows they must improve on their home ground.

That’s exactly where they will kick off the 2025/26 season when they take on the newly-promoted Clarets.

"First and foremost, it’s a fantastic fanbase,” Frank added. “How can we create these magic moments with the fans? Moments that will last with the fans forever.

“It’s about going on a journey together, a journey where there will be ups and downs and it’s how we get through these ups and downs together.

"Of course the connection from the team to the fans and from me to the fans is going to be crucial.

"A very important thing is to make our home stadium a fortress. That can only be the fans and us together, so that needs to be an ongoing relationship. We need to build that because I want our home to be very, very difficult to come to. We can only do that together.”