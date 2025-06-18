Burnley handed another tough start as Scott Parker's side discover 2025/26 Premier League fixtures

The fixtures for the upcoming 2025/26 Premier League season have now been released – and Burnley have been handed another tough start.

The Clarets were forced to play Manchester City first time up last time they were in the top flight, before taking on the likes of Aston Villa, Tottenham, Manchester United and Chelsea.

Vincent Kompany’s men lost their first three games, conceding 11 goals, before picking up their first point away to Nottingham Forest.

On this occasion, they will open their campaign with a trip to Scott Parker’s former side Spurs, which will be the first competitive game for their new boss Thomas Frank.

The Clarets then follow that up with a far more friendly affair in their first home game of the season, as they take on fellow newly-promoted side Sunderland.

Games against Manchester United, Liverpool, Nottingham Forest, Manchester City and Villa then follow.

Burnley have been handed a horrid long trek to Bournemouth five days before Christmas, before hosting Everton at Turf Moor in their festive game on Saturday, December 27.

Scott Parker returns to take on his former side Tottenham in Burnley's first game of the season (Photo by MATTHEW CHILDS / POOL / AFP)

The Clarets don’t make the return journey to the Toffees’ new Hill Dickinson Stadium until Wednesday, March 4.

Looking back to the festive period, Burnley are also at home on Tuesday, December 30 when they take on Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United, before kicking off 2026 with a trip to Brighton four days later.

Parker’s men end the season at home against Wolves after travelling to Arsenal the previous week in their final away day of the campaign.

Burnley’s fixture list

AUGUST

Tottenham (A) - Saturday, August 16

Sunderland (H) - Saturday, August 23

Manchester United (A) - Saturday, August 30

SEPTEMBER

Liverpool (H) - Saturday, September 13

Nottingham Forest (H) - Saturday, September 20

Manchester City (A) - Saturday, September 27

OCTOBER

Aston Villa (A) - Saturday, October 4

Leeds United (H) - Saturday, October 18

Wolves (A) - Saturday, October 25

NOVEMBER

Arsenal (H) - Saturday, November 1

West Ham (A) - Saturday, November 8

Chelsea (H) - Saturday, November 22

Brentford (A) - Saturday, November 29

DECEMBER

Crystal Palace (H) - Wednesday, December 3

Newcastle United (A) - Saturday, December 6

Fulham (H) - Saturday, December 13

Bournemouth (A) - Saturday, December 20

Everton (H) - Saturday, December 27

Newcastle United (H) - Tuesday, December 30

JANUARY

Brighton (A) - Saturday, January 3

Manchester United (H) - Wednesday, January 7

Liverpool (A) - Saturday, January 17

Tottenham (H) - Saturday, January 24

Sunderland (A) - Saturday, January 31

FEBRUARY

West Ham (H) - Saturday, February 7

Crystal Palace (A) - Wednesday, February 11

Chelsea (A) - Saturday, February 21

Brentford (H) - Saturday, February 28

MARCH

Everton (A) - Wednesday, March 4

Bournemouth (H) - Saturday, March 14

Fulham (A) - Saturday, March 21

APRIL

Brighton (H) - Saturday, April 11

Nottingham Forest (A) - Saturday, April 18

Manchester City (H) - Saturday, April 25

MAY

Leeds United (A) - Saturday, May 2

Aston Villa (H) - Saturday, May 9

Arsenal (A) - Saturday, May 17

Wolves (H) - Saturday, May 24