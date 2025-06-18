Burnley handed another tough start as Scott Parker's side discover 2025/26 Premier League fixtures
The Clarets were forced to play Manchester City first time up last time they were in the top flight, before taking on the likes of Aston Villa, Tottenham, Manchester United and Chelsea.
Vincent Kompany’s men lost their first three games, conceding 11 goals, before picking up their first point away to Nottingham Forest.
On this occasion, they will open their campaign with a trip to Scott Parker’s former side Spurs, which will be the first competitive game for their new boss Thomas Frank.
The Clarets then follow that up with a far more friendly affair in their first home game of the season, as they take on fellow newly-promoted side Sunderland.
Games against Manchester United, Liverpool, Nottingham Forest, Manchester City and Villa then follow.
Burnley have been handed a horrid long trek to Bournemouth five days before Christmas, before hosting Everton at Turf Moor in their festive game on Saturday, December 27.
The Clarets don’t make the return journey to the Toffees’ new Hill Dickinson Stadium until Wednesday, March 4.
Looking back to the festive period, Burnley are also at home on Tuesday, December 30 when they take on Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United, before kicking off 2026 with a trip to Brighton four days later.
Parker’s men end the season at home against Wolves after travelling to Arsenal the previous week in their final away day of the campaign.
Burnley’s fixture list
AUGUST
Tottenham (A) - Saturday, August 16
Sunderland (H) - Saturday, August 23
Manchester United (A) - Saturday, August 30
SEPTEMBER
Liverpool (H) - Saturday, September 13
Nottingham Forest (H) - Saturday, September 20
Manchester City (A) - Saturday, September 27
OCTOBER
Aston Villa (A) - Saturday, October 4
Leeds United (H) - Saturday, October 18
Wolves (A) - Saturday, October 25
NOVEMBER
Arsenal (H) - Saturday, November 1
West Ham (A) - Saturday, November 8
Chelsea (H) - Saturday, November 22
Brentford (A) - Saturday, November 29
DECEMBER
Crystal Palace (H) - Wednesday, December 3
Newcastle United (A) - Saturday, December 6
Fulham (H) - Saturday, December 13
Bournemouth (A) - Saturday, December 20
Everton (H) - Saturday, December 27
Newcastle United (H) - Tuesday, December 30
JANUARY
Brighton (A) - Saturday, January 3
Manchester United (H) - Wednesday, January 7
Liverpool (A) - Saturday, January 17
Tottenham (H) - Saturday, January 24
Sunderland (A) - Saturday, January 31
FEBRUARY
West Ham (H) - Saturday, February 7
Crystal Palace (A) - Wednesday, February 11
Chelsea (A) - Saturday, February 21
Brentford (H) - Saturday, February 28
MARCH
Everton (A) - Wednesday, March 4
Bournemouth (H) - Saturday, March 14
Fulham (A) - Saturday, March 21
APRIL
Brighton (H) - Saturday, April 11
Nottingham Forest (A) - Saturday, April 18
Manchester City (H) - Saturday, April 25
MAY
Leeds United (A) - Saturday, May 2
Aston Villa (H) - Saturday, May 9
Arsenal (A) - Saturday, May 17
Wolves (H) - Saturday, May 24