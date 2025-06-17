'We will evaluate': Senior Lazio figure comments on Burnley's interest in Loum Tchaouna

A senior behind-the-scenes figure at Lazio has addressed Burnley’s interest in Loum Tchaouna.

On Monday, Sky Sports Switzerland reported that the Clarets are in advanced talks to sign the forward.

Gianluca Di Marzio, of Sky Sports Italy, backed up those reports, suggesting a deal is “close”.

A fee of €14m (£12m) has been mentioned, but Di Marzio adds it’s yet to be determined whether the deal will be a permanent one or a loan with an obligation to buy.

Appearing on Italian TV programme Nonsolomercato, Lazio sporting director Angelo Fabiani has spoken about Burnley’s interest in the Frenchman.

He said: “Tchaouna to Burnley? There are some requests for the boy but we are making 360° evaluations.

"We want to start again with the best, we don’t want to dismantle. We will evaluate the different proposals.”

Loum Tchaouna in action for France at the Under-21 European Championships (Photo by JOE KLAMAR/AFP via Getty Images)

Tchaouna is described as a forward who usually plays on the right wing, but can operate across the attack or even as a right wing-back.

The 21-year-old made 37 appearances for Lazio last season, although the vast majority of those cameos came off the bench – starting just six league games.

The wide man faced the likes of Porto, Ajax and Real Sociedad during Lazio’s Europa League campaign, which ended at the quarter-final stage.

While Tchaouna was born in Chad, he moved to France at a young age and represents them at international level. He’s currently away at the Under-21 European Championships, featuring in both of their group games against Portugal and Georgia so far.

Former Claret Wilson Odobert, now at Tottenham, is also part of the French squad.

Tchaouna made his senior bow with Rennes II in 2020, before going on to represent their first-team. The winger also spent time on loan with Dijon, where his brother Haroun currently plays.

He got his first big move in 2023 when he joined Serie A side Salernitana. Despite their relegation to Serie B, Tchaouna was considered one of their key players, scoring six times in 35 appearances.

His form earned him a €8.4m (£7.15m) move to Lazio, where he’s since scored twice.

Burnley currently have Anthony, Edwards and Luca Koleosho as their main wide options, while the likes of Enock Agyei, Jaydon Banel, Manuel Benson, Darko Churlinov, Andreas Hountondji and Mike Tresor are also on their books.