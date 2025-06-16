Burnley 'close' to making first summer signing as Clarets linked with £12m swoop - reports

Burnley are ‘close’ to making their first summer signing according to reports on the continent.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While the Clarets have already turned the loans of Bashir Humphreys, Jaidon Anthony, Marcus Edwards and Zian Flemming permanent, they’re yet to bring in a newcomer ahead of their return to the Premier League.

That could be about to change, however, with Sky Sports Switzerland claiming the Clarets are in advanced talks to sign Lazio forward Loum Tchaouna.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gianluca Di Marzio, of Sky Sports Italy, has since backed up those reports, suggesting a deal is “close”.

A fee of €14m (£12m) has been mentioned, but Di Marzio adds it’s yet to be determined whether the deal will be a permanent one or a loan with an obligation to buy.

Tchaouna is described as a forward who usually plays on the right wing, but can operate across the attack or even as a right wing-back.

The 21-year-old made 37 appearances for Lazio last season, although the vast majority of those cameos came off the bench – starting just six league games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Loum Tchaouna currently plays his football for Lazio (Photo by PIERO CRUCIATTI/AFP via Getty Images)

The wide man faced the likes of Porto, Ajax and Real Sociedad during Lazio’s Europa League campaign, which ended at the quarter-final stage.

While Tchaouna was born in Chad, he moved to France at a young age and represents them at international level. He’s currently away at the Under-21 European Championships, featuring in both of their group games against Portugal and Georgia so far.

Former Claret Wilson Odobert, now at Tottenham, is also part of the French squad.

Tchaouna made his senior bow with Rennes II in 2020, before going on to represent their first-team. The winger also spent time on loan with Dijon, where his brother Haroun currently plays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He got his first big move in 2023 when he joined Serie A side Salernitana. Despite their relegation to Serie B, Tchaouna was considered one of their key players, scoring six times in 35 appearances.

His form earned him a €8.4m (£7.15m) move to Lazio, where he’s since scored twice.

Burnley currently have Anthony, Edwards and Luca Koleosho as their main wide options, while the likes of Enock Agyei, Jaydon Banel, Manuel Benson, Darko Churlinov, Andreas Hountondji and Mike Tresor are also on their books.