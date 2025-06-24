Former Burnley striker bids emotional farewell to Championship outfit after five-and-a-half year spell

Former Burnley striker Nahki Wells is now a free agent after bidding an emotional goodbye to his previous club.

Bristol City have confirmed the 35-year-old is to leave Ashton Gate when his contract expires at the end of June.

Wells spent five-and-a-half years with the Robins, scoring 48 times in 237 appearances, having made the move from Burnley in 2020 for a £5m fee.

“Over the past five-and-half years, I’ve built a massive connection with so many people at Bristol City, from the staff at the Robins High Performance Centre and the fans at Ashton Gate to the many amazing people in the local community,” Wells said.

“We’ve created so many special memories that will live with me forever. You’ve taken me in as one of your own and made my family feel at home from the moment I joined the club.

“The moment on the pitch at Ashton Gate finding out we’d made the play-off places is something I will never forget, celebrating something we worked so hard to achieve with the fans who backed us the whole way.

“I wish you all the best, up the City.”

Former Burnley striker Nahki Wells has left the Robins after five-and-a-half years. (Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images)

Robins chairman Jon Lansdown praised Wells’ professionalism during his time at the club.

“I’d like to thank Nahki for everything he has given to Bristol City in his time here,” he said.

“He has been an exceptional role model on and off the pitch, contributing significantly both to the first team and to the development of a number of our young players and also helping the Robins Foundation to make a difference in our community.

"We wish Nahki all the best for the future.”

