Ex-Liverpool boss Matt Beard explains key factor behind his decision to take charge of Burnley Women

Burnley Women’s decision to turn full-time professional played a “massive part” in Matt Beard’s decision to take on the manager’s vacancy.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Clarets’ appointment might have raised a few eyebrows in the women’s game given Beard’s decision to drop down to the third tier, having been in the Women’s Super League [WSL] as recently as February.

But with the women’s team turning pro from next season onwards, the former Liverpool man couldn’t wait to get on board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It played a massive part. For our aspiration to get promoted, it’s a great platform,” he told the club’s YouTube channel.

“It’s been well documented the support the ownership gives to the women’s team and the conversations I’ve had with Alan [Pace] and Lola [Ogunbote, head of women’s football], it’s definitely been the right move for me personally.”

A highly distinguished coach in the women’s game, Beard will be tasked with leading the Clarets to the second tier of the pyramid.

The 47-year-old replaces Rebecca Sawiuk, who left the club by mutual consent back in March after an underwhelming campaign in the National League North – finishing fourth and well off the pace in the hunt for promotion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Beard has taken over as Burnley Women's new manager. Picture: Kevin Hayden Photography

Beard is a vastly experienced manager in the women’s game, having coached Chelsea, Boston Breakers, West Ham as well as Liverpool.

He led Liverpool to a fourth-placed finish in the Women’s Super League (WSL) only 13 months ago, having guided the Reds to back-to-back WSL titles during his first spell in 2013 and 2014. He also led the Reds in their first Champions League campaign.

He also guided Chelsea to the FA Cup final in 2012 and repeated the same feat with West Ham seven years later.

In his second spell on Merseyside, Beard led Liverpool to promotion from the second tier before leaving the club, who were seventh in the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I definitely feel that experience will help. For me, that’s the ambition this year, to get promoted,” Beard added.

“I’ve done it at Liverpool and Millwall, so I know how to win league titles and I definitely feel that experience will help. But it’s not going to be about myself, it’s going to be about the players on the pitch, the backroom staff because it will be a team effort.”

Your next Burnley FC read: 14 free agents Burnley could sign ahead of Premier League return