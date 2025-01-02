He's back! Ashley Barnes makes sensational Burnley return just in time for Blackburn Rovers derby

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley favourite Ashley Barnes has made a sensational return to Turf Moor on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

The experienced striker has had his contract cancelled at Norwich City by mutual consent, paving the way for him to rejoin the Clarets.

The 35-year-old left East Lancashire in 2023 to make the move to Carrow Road after an unforgettable nine-year spell with Burnley, scoring 51 times in 268 appearances.

During that time he helped the club win three promotions to the Premier League on three separate occasions.

“It feels fantastic to be back home,” Barnes said.

“Burnley has been a massive part of my life for over a decade and I can’t wait to pull on the Claret shirt again.”

The Clarets have also confirmed Barnes is eligible to face fierce rivals Blackburn Rovers on Saturday with a second debut potentially in store.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MAY 08: Ashley Barnes of Burnley celebrates after scoring the team's second goal during the Sky Bet Championship between Burnley and Cardiff City at Turf Moor on May 08, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Barnes famously scored a brace the last time he played in the derby at Turf Moor during the emphatic 3-0 win.

He’ll now be battling it out with the likes of Lyle Foster, Zian Flemming and Jay Rodriguez for that striker’s spot.

“I know how much this match means to the fans, it means just as much to me,” the forward added.

“They can rest assured I’ll be giving everything for this club every single time I’m wearing the Burnley badge.”

Barnes becomes Burnley’s second signing of the January transfer window, following in the footsteps of right-back Oliver Sonne from Danish side Silkeborg for an undisclosed fee.