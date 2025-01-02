Scott Parker discusses Mike Tresor's Burnley future as winger reports new issue ahead of Blackburn Rovers derby
The 25-year-old hasn’t played a single minute for the Clarets in the Championship this season, having only started three games in the Premier League last time out.
After being asked about Tresor’s mystery absence at a recent fans’ forum, club chairman Alan Pace told supporters the winger was “fully fit” and training.
A few days later, speaking ahead of the Watford game on December 21, Parker revealed Tresor was unavailable after picking up a dead leg in training. He’s since remained absent.
Asked for the latest update ahead of Saturday’s derby against Blackburn Rovers, the Clarets boss reported yet another issue for the Belgian.
“He had a dead leg two weeks ago just before one of the games,” he said.
“He came in on the Friday with a dead leg and he reported ill two days ago, so it’s been a bit stop-start with Mikey really due to little niggles he seems to be picking up. Now there’s illness as well.”
Parker’s comments come amid renewed speculation regarding Tresor, who first joined Burnley in the summer of 2023 for a big fee from Genk, albeit initially on loan.
Burnley’s Championship rivals Leeds United have since been linked with a surprise move, which would surely be considered unlikely given both sides are battling it out for promotion.
When asked if he expects Tresor to still be with the club beyond January, Parker said: “I’m honestly not really sure.
“What I do know is that the club have put huge investment into Mikey and he’s obviously got some quality.
“We need to get Mikey to a level where he’s fit and try and get him available for games to play for us and help us this year. That’s the main aim, that’s certainly what I’m doing and what we’re all doing.
“Hopefully we can get there and hopefully we can get over these little niggles he seems to be picking up and get him back up to speed to help us this year by scoring some goals for us and get us out of this division.”
