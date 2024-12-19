Burnley will make a late decision on the fitness of Maxime Esteve and Jeremy Sarmiento ahead of Saturday’s clash against Watford.

The duo were both forced off with knocks during last week’s 2-1 comeback win against Norwich City.

Head coach Scott Parker is hopeful of having the pair back available for selection for the start of the busy festive schedule, which begins with a home clash against the Hornets this weekend.

“Both are moving in the right direction, so we will keep monitoring them and see where we get to,” he said.

“We’re still two days out from the game, but both are heading in the right direction and we’ll probably make a call tomorrow [Friday] on where they are.”

On a more positive note, both Connor Roberts and Andreas Hountondji will be back in the reckoning after missing out at Carrow Road last week through illness.

“They’re good,” Parker added. “They’re back and have both been back on the grass and training with us for the last couple of days. They will be back and available.”

Esteve was forced off with a knock during Burnley's 2-1 win against Norwich City last weekend. (Photo by Richard Martin-Roberts/Getty Images)

Elsewhere, the Clarets are still without a number of players through injury, with Jordan Beyer, Hannes Delcroix, Aaron Ramsey, Manuel Benson, Nathan Redmond and Lyle Foster all either sidelined or working their way back.

Of those aforementioned players, Foster is perhaps the one closest to making a return.

“The longer-term situation stays the same really. Benny, Aaron and Jordan are still some time away. They’re all progressing in the right way though,” Parker said.

“The other ones, [Hjalmar] Ekdal is obviously back on the bench. Lyle is getting a bit more closer, he’s been back on the grass now for the last 10 days.”

Burnley have, however, been dealt another setback with Redmond, who has suffered another issue having recently returned to the bench following a lengthy lay-off.

“Nathan won’t be available for the next couple of games, he picked up a little bit of an injury in his calf,” Parker confirmed. “We just need to tread carefully with that because he’s been out for some time.

“It’s not a significant injury and not one that we see will keep him out for too long, but after coming off the back of a serious injury there’s a slight issue there which we need to manage to the best we can.

“Hopefully in the next couple of weeks he will be back.”

Mike Tresor, who has yet to play a single minute this season, also continues to be absent after picking up another issue in training.

Club chairman Alan Pace recently told supporters at a fans’ forum that the Belgian winger was fit and training, but speaking today ahead of Saturday’s game against Watford, Parker revealed another setback in Tresor’s recovery.

“Mikey had a dead leg,” he said.

“It’s been up and down for Mikey. Last week he picked up a dead leg towards the back end of the week in training, so he wasn’t available.

“He’s come back and he seems okay, so we will just have to play it week-by-week with Mikey.”