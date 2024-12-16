Clarets manager Scott Parker praised his team for their “brilliant comeback” when they came from a goal down to win 2-1 away at Norwich City on Sunday.

The Clarets secured the win at Carrow Road thanks to a piledriver equaliser from forward Zian Flemming and a 76th minute winner from the ever depandable Josh Brownhill.

Proud Parker was understandably delighted with the result which extended his team’s unbeaten record to eight matches.

Speaking immediately after the game he said: “Brilliant comeback, we were sluggish first half. I was disappointed. I think we needed to add something as we gave ourselves a bit of a task.

“Second half we came out the blocks, probed, scored a great goal and got the winner. To a man everyone gave that.”

Parker was aso full of praise for Flemming’s wonder strike which set the ball rolling on the comeback.

“Up there for goal of the season, Flem’s got a brilliant strike on him and that was evident there,” he said.

“We mixed it around second half, tactically we made some changes, got some more attackers on and changed our shape a little bit, it did help us for sure. We grew into the game and worthy of the second, a great strike from Brownhill.”

Unfortunately for Burnley, the victory came at a cost with injuries to in-form defender Maxime Estève and Ecuadorian forward Jeremy Sarmiento.

Parker gave an update on the injured duo saying: “I’m not 100% sure at moment with Maxime. I thought John Egan was absolutely first class when he came on. But Maxime is a big loss for us, he’s been superb.

“Then huge concern for Jeremy, wasn’t sure whether he was concussed or something more. He seems okay but we’ll have to keep a close eye on him and see how he responds in the coming days.”

Finally, Parker reflected on an impressive three points away from home.

“It’s tough coming to Carrow Road, I knew this game would be defined on fine margins and something you can’t predict or influence them. This is a massive result, considering how sluggish we were first half.

“The players tried their hardest and showed their quality second half. I’m delighted for the travelling supporters for their commitment, they mean everything to us.”