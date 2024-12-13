Burnley FC manager Scott Parker not setting any targets throughout season

By Dominic Collis
Published 13th Dec 2024, 11:03 BST
Updated 13th Dec 2024, 11:04 BST

Burnley manager Scott Parker said he does not set targets during the season.

In the Norwich pre-match press conference, Parker admitted his side were “in and around it”.

“I’ve never really been one for setting targets. I don’t really care about others teams and what they’re doing. We need to win football matches and be the best version of ourselves and in the end it takes care of itself.

“You want to be in and around it, and that’s where we currently sit. My main focus is us being as relentless as we can in the pursuit of us being the team we all want to be. There’s been drastic improvements, I highlight that to the team every day – problems in build-up have been eradicated. We’re now moving on to the next part.

“At the end of it, in the cold light of day, you get the job done through pure consistency and improving and if you don’t there’s obviously a reason for that.”

