Burnley manager Scott Parker said he does not set targets during the season.

In the Norwich pre-match press conference, Parker admitted his side were “in and around it”.

“I’ve never really been one for setting targets. I don’t really care about others teams and what they’re doing. We need to win football matches and be the best version of ourselves and in the end it takes care of itself.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 10: Burnley manager Scott Parker looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Swansea City AFC at Turf Moor on November 10, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gary Oakley/Getty Images)

“You want to be in and around it, and that’s where we currently sit. My main focus is us being as relentless as we can in the pursuit of us being the team we all want to be. There’s been drastic improvements, I highlight that to the team every day – problems in build-up have been eradicated. We’re now moving on to the next part.

“At the end of it, in the cold light of day, you get the job done through pure consistency and improving and if you don’t there’s obviously a reason for that.”