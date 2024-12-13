Burnley manager Scott Parker has issued an injury update ahead of the Clarets’ trip to Norwich City on Sunday.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Parker also touched on the balancing act of squad management and how fitness issues have impacted the squad’s forward line more than other areas.

That being said, his first update was on defender CJ Egan-Riley who has missed the last two games through injury.

“He’s doing alright, moving in the right direction,” Parker said. “He’s been on the grass, it wasn’t a significant injury but we have to still monitor him.”

Lyle Foster reacts to full time draw with Preston North End. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Replacement John Egan himself had to be substituted in the game against Middlesbrough and remained on the bench for the last game against Derby County, being replaced by Bashir Humphreys.

Parker said: “It was a tough decision. John Egan came out of the game with a tight calf, I didn’t want to risk him and miss him for a longer time. He’s trained today. Bash did really well.”

An update was also given on striker Lyle Foster.

“Lyle was on the grass, still moving in the right direction. I don’t think it will be too long before he’s in contention. Got to increase his load now and get him to a level that he can withstand a high-speed game of football. Hopefully see him in the next few weeks.

“All of the players that are injured can make a massive impact. There’s never been a consistency of fitness in the front players. Them coming back gives us options from the bench.

“Tuesday night was heavy on the bench with defenders. I had to go with fit and available players.”