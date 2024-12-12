Clarets manager Scott Parker admitted “something will have to give” when his clean-sheet-keeping defence come up against free-scoring Norwich City on Saturday.

The Clarets travel to Carrow Road unbeaten in eight games and having conceded a record low seven goals in the Championship so far this season, where they will face the league’s top scorer in Norwich’s Borja Sainz, who has so far plundered 15 goals.

The Spaniard spearheads an attack which has scored 35 goals so far, just one less than top scorers Leeds United.

And Parker said in his pre-match press conference that he was well aware of the threat posed.

“Very good effort (from Sainz) and a good side who have picked up some very good results. On the flip side they’re probably looking at us and the threat we can pose them.

“It’s going to be a tight game and based around the fine margins. We’ll prepare exactly the same, like always highlight where this team are effective and how to nullify their threat.

“This is another game to focus on what we need to do and keep imprinting that. In an early development of any team you keep nudging along how we can be effective. We’re at a constant stage where we need to do better and keep improving.”

Parker was visibly disappointed in his post-match interview following the Clarets’ home draw against Derby County, where his team drew another blank, and spoke about the emotion of his players and the need to stay calm in front of goal.

“It’s important to stay calm,” he said. “I love the expectation and the disappointment when we get a draw at home, I love that because we care so much. The expectation is we should do better, but we can’t hide from the fact of what we have done.

“I get the rollercoaster of what this league and professional football brings. You have to strap yourself in and go along with the ride a little bit at times. The emotion, disappointment and frustration is clear straight after a game and in the changing room.

“You’ve got to try to put more context in the next day. I don’t want to lose sight of the good stuff we’re doing.