To complete their new study to rank trips with an ‘away day score’ out of 10, the team at OLBG ranked factors such as stadium Google review scores, average beer and pie prices, the cost of parking, distances to the nearest train station, and the number of football-related arrests recorded at each ground to determine the stadiums providing the best experience for away fans of all ages.
Despite the average price of a Turf Moor pint coming in at £3.20 – the cheapest in the Championship – this wasn’t enough to secure top spot for the Clarets.
Scroll down to see the full list of results:
2. 10. Carrow Road, NORWICH CITY
Google review score: 4.5. Average beer price: £3.50. Average pie price: £3. Distance to nearest car park (km): 1.5. Cost of nearest car park: £6. Distance to closest train station when walking (miles): 0.5. Number of football-related arrests (2023/24 season): 32. Away day score (5.72/10) Photo: Stephen Pond
3. 9. Coventry Building Society Arena, COVENTRY CITY
Google review score: 4.3. Average beer price: £3.60. Average pie price: £3. Distance to nearest car park (km): 0.1. Cost of nearest car park: £18. Distance to closest train station when walking (miles): 0.1. Number of football-related arrests (2023/24 season): 22. Away day score (5.78/10). Photo: David Rogers
4. 8. Bramall Lane, SHEFFIELD UNITED
Google review score: 4.5. Average beer price: £3.50. Average pie price: £3.50. Distance to nearest car park (km): 0.7. Cost of nearest car park: £6. Distance to closest train station when walking (miles): 0.9. Number of football-related arrests (2023/24 season): 15. Away day score (5.84/10). Photo: Matthew Lewis
