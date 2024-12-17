Turf Moor named one of the best away days in the Championship

By John Deehan
Published 17th Dec 2024, 10:45 BST
A trip to Turf Moor has been named amongst the best away days in the Championship.

To complete their new study to rank trips with an ‘away day score’ out of 10, the team at OLBG ranked factors such as stadium Google review scores, average beer and pie prices, the cost of parking, distances to the nearest train station, and the number of football-related arrests recorded at each ground to determine the stadiums providing the best experience for away fans of all ages.

Despite the average price of a Turf Moor pint coming in at £3.20 – the cheapest in the Championship – this wasn’t enough to secure top spot for the Clarets.

Scroll down to see the full list of results:

Turf Moor has been named one of the best away days in the Championship - do you agree with the rest?

1. .

Turf Moor has been named one of the best away days in the Championship - do you agree with the rest? Photo: Jack Thomas - WWFC

Google review score: 4.5. Average beer price: £3.50. Average pie price: £3. Distance to nearest car park (km): 1.5. Cost of nearest car park: £6. Distance to closest train station when walking (miles): 0.5. Number of football-related arrests (2023/24 season): 32. Away day score (5.72/10)

2. 10. Carrow Road, NORWICH CITY

Google review score: 4.5. Average beer price: £3.50. Average pie price: £3. Distance to nearest car park (km): 1.5. Cost of nearest car park: £6. Distance to closest train station when walking (miles): 0.5. Number of football-related arrests (2023/24 season): 32. Away day score (5.72/10) Photo: Stephen Pond

Google review score: 4.3. Average beer price: £3.60. Average pie price: £3. Distance to nearest car park (km): 0.1. Cost of nearest car park: £18. Distance to closest train station when walking (miles): 0.1. Number of football-related arrests (2023/24 season): 22. Away day score (5.78/10).

3. 9. Coventry Building Society Arena, COVENTRY CITY

Google review score: 4.3. Average beer price: £3.60. Average pie price: £3. Distance to nearest car park (km): 0.1. Cost of nearest car park: £18. Distance to closest train station when walking (miles): 0.1. Number of football-related arrests (2023/24 season): 22. Away day score (5.78/10). Photo: David Rogers

Google review score: 4.5. Average beer price: £3.50. Average pie price: £3.50. Distance to nearest car park (km): 0.7. Cost of nearest car park: £6. Distance to closest train station when walking (miles): 0.9. Number of football-related arrests (2023/24 season): 15. Away day score (5.84/10).

4. 8. Bramall Lane, SHEFFIELD UNITED

Google review score: 4.5. Average beer price: £3.50. Average pie price: £3.50. Distance to nearest car park (km): 0.7. Cost of nearest car park: £6. Distance to closest train station when walking (miles): 0.9. Number of football-related arrests (2023/24 season): 15. Away day score (5.84/10). Photo: Matthew Lewis

