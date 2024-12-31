Burnley confirm capture of their first signing of the January transfer window as full-back pens long-term deal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley have made Peruvian international Oliver Sonne their first signing of the January transfer window.

The 24-year-old joins for an undisclosed fee from Danish side Silkeborg and pens a four-and-a-half-year contract.

The right-back, who is the nephew of the Danish model Helena Christensen, will now provide competition for Welshman Connor Roberts who is out of contract at the end of the season.

“I’m super excited,” Sonne said of his move. “To be here and experience the club and the facilities – it’s mind-blowing.

“There’s a lot of reasons I joined this football club. The big one is that it’s a massive club with great ambitions.

“The manager is amazing. He has this aura around him and it’s easy to tell he’s a really nice guy and made a really good first impression.

“I see an environment here where I can develop as a person and a player and get some really good years being one of the main guys in the squad, scoring goals and getting assists.

LIMA, PERU - NOVEMBER 15: Oliver Sonne of Peru kicks the ball during the South American Qualifier match between Peru and Chile at Estadio Nacional de Lima on November 15, 2024 in Lima, Peru. (Photo by Daniel Apuy/Getty Images)

“The ambition is to go back up to the Premier League and I will fight to make that happen.”

Born in Denmark, Sonne spent time in various academies in his home country before signing for giants FC Copenhagen in 2018.

The full-back played several times for the club’s Under-19s side but after just a year, he returned to HB Køge, where he spent time as a youngster.

After tallying up over 30 games in two seasons for Køge, the defender earned himself a move to newly-promoted Silkeborg in 2021.

Sonne has made 91 appearances for Silkeborg, scoring eight times, one of which came in the Danish Cup final in May of this year as the club claimed only their second cup triumph in their history.

In 2022, Sonne was recognised for having Peruvian descent and would go on to be included in their squad for their World Cup qualifiers and has since been capped 10 times, featuring against Lionel Messi and Argentina as well as Brazil.

The Clarets now have the remainder of the month to finalise their transfer business for the second half of the season.