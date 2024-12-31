‘Absolutely fantastic’: Scott Parker provides glowing review of Burnley’s challenging week after Sheffield United and Middlesbrough games

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 31st Dec 2024, 06:00 GMT
Scott Parker is delighted with Burnley’s work so far over the festive period after picking up four points from two challenging away games.
The Clarets claimed an impressive 2-0 win against the then league leaders Sheffield United on Boxing Day.

Parker’s men then followed that up with a hard-earned point, again on the road, at Middlesbrough just three days later in their final outing of 2024.

Facing back-to-back away games against promotion rivals has been tough for Parker and his side, but he’s been delighted with their return.

“It’s been a fantastic week for us, an absolutely fantastic week,” he said.

“I often compliment this group of men but they never cease to amaze me. It’s been relentless, it feels like we’ve been on the road for some time, we’ve not had many home games, and over the course of this Christmas period with back-to-back away games and the challenges that brings with the schedule and players being away from home and stuck in hotels, but they’ve given me absolutely everything.

“I decided not to change the team and to a man they were superb. They had to dig really deep.”

MIDDLESBROUGH, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 29: Burnley head coach Scott Parker acknowledges the Burnley fans after the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough FC and Burnley FC at Riverside Stadium on December 29, 2024 in Middlesbrough, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)MIDDLESBROUGH, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 29: Burnley head coach Scott Parker acknowledges the Burnley fans after the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough FC and Burnley FC at Riverside Stadium on December 29, 2024 in Middlesbrough, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
One man who stood out in particular during the goalless draw against Middlesbrough was winger Jaidon Anthony, who was a constant threat out on the right wing.

The 25-year-old also set up the biggest chance of the game as he provided the pullback for Josh Brownhill’s chance that he unexpectedly missed from just eight yards out.

“He was superb again,” Parker said on Anthony’s display.

“Like always, there are not enough compliments to say about Jaidon. He’s probably one of the most stable players I’ve come across.

“He brings a guarantee with what he brings, he pumps out huge numbers and for him to keep maintaining those numbers, all compliments to him.”

