Middlesbrough 0-0 Burnley: Unbeaten run continues as Clarets rue Josh Brownhill miss

Burnley and Middlesbrough were unable to be separated for the second time in the space of three weeks as the Clarets extended their unbeaten run to 11.

Scott Parker’s men rued two big missed opportunities, both falling to the normally Mr Reliable Josh Brownhill, as they signed off 2024 with a goalless draw at the Riverside.

It was a fairly even-matched affair, but it was one Burnley would have edged had Brownhill taken one of his two gilt-edged chances.

The first was well blocked on the goalline by Boro defender Dael Fry, but there was no hiding place for Brownhill on the second attempt as he wastefully blazed over from just eight yards out.

The two sides otherwise cancelled each other out in what was still an entertaining affair despite the lack of goals.

The stalemate means Parker’s men miss out on the chance to move into the top two, remaining second in the table and a point off Sheffield United.

Despite facing another game in three days’ time, Parker opted to name an unchanged side for the third game running.

MIDDLESBROUGH, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 29: Burnley player Josh Brownhill challenges Hayden Hackney of Middlesbrough during the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough FC and Burnley FC at Riverside Stadium on December 29, 2024 in Middlesbrough, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The only change in Burnley’s match day squad came on the bench as Jeremy Sarmiento, missing for the last two, returned to take the place of Hjalmar Ekdal.

Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsey, Enock Agyei, Manuel Benson, Nathan Redmond and Mike Tresor all remain unavailable.

As for Boro, they made three changes to the side that squandered a three-goal lead on Boxing Day to draw 3-3 with Sheffield Wednesday.

Rav van den Berg missed out through suspension after being dismissed for two yellow cards against the Owls.

Michael Carrick was also without his first two choice goalkeepers, with Seny Dieng and Sol Brynn both sidelined.

The game had a good tempo to it early on, with both sides looking to press from the front and force the other side into mistakes.

The first half chance of sorts fell to the in-form Zian Flemming, who was crowded out inside the box after being played in by Josh Brownhill. The forward could maybe have shot but the angle was a little too tight.

The visitors were predictably well organised during the early stages while in attack, they looked to exploit the space afforded to Bashir Humphreys down the left - just as they did for their opener against Sheffield United on Boxing Day.

Brownhill then looked to slip in fellow midfielder Josh Laurent following some patient build-up play, but goalkeeper Tom Glover came off his line quickly to make the block.

The Clarets were enjoying a good spell of pressure midway through the half, as Brownhill dragged a shot wide of goal. But they were dealt a warning when Emmanuel Latte Lath headed over for Boro from Ben Doak’s cross.

At the other end, meanwhile, Anthony curled an effort just wide of the upright after trying his luck from just outside the box.

Having looked so steady and secure defensively, Burnley were given a big let-off just after the half-hour mark.

It came after CJ Egan-Riley allowed a long ball to bounce, allowing Latte Lath to nip in and take it off him before being floored by the Burnley man. But nothing was given.

The danger wasn’t over though as James Trafford, in no man’s land, was caught dawdling on the ball well outside his goal by Delano Burgzorg, who dispossessed the Burnley keeper before drilling wide of the open net.

It sparked a spell of pressure from the home side as some uncharacteristic errors creeped into Burnley’s game, who were in danger of losing some control.

Luckily they were able to wrestle some of that control back but the game still remained finely poised, with both sides enjoying spells of momentum.

Boro looked the more likely to break the deadlock at the start of the second-half, but Laurent also had half a glimpse of goal from Hannibal’s pullback just before the hour mark, but the midfielder couldn’t make enough contact to direct it goalwards.

The clearest opportunity of the game soon followed and again it came Burnley’s way - and it fell to the man you’d want it to in Brownhill. But the skipper’s goalbound effort was well blocked by the midriff of Dael Fry and keeper Tom Glover could only punch a cross straight to Brownhill’s direction.

Anthony, Burnley’s most potent attacking threat, then set free down the right flank before looking to set Brownhill free, but his pass was found wanting - which was the story of Burnley’s night.

The away side made their first change of the night as the returning Sarmiento replaced Hannibal, who wasn’t quite as effective out on the left as he’s been in the past two games.

Boro then fired a warning shot with a good chance for Finn Azaz, who brought a good save out of Trafford with a curling effort that the keeper did well to push away from goal.

With the game finely poised entering the final stages, Brownhill - normally Mr Reliable in front of goal - squandered a gilt-edged chance to give Burnley the lead.

It was created by Anthony once again, as he took an immaculate touch to bring down Egan-Riley’s crossfield ball before putting it on a plate for Brownhill eight yards from goal. But somehow Burnley’s top goalscorer failed to even hit the target.

Parker certainly wasn’t settling for a point, introducing both Jay Rodriguez and Lyle Foster off the bench, but it was Boro who ended the game the stronger and looked the more likely to snatch the points late on.

They were unable to do so though and Burnley extended their unbeaten run with a solid draw in a game they could arguably have won had Brownhill stuck away his big chance.

TEAMS

Boro: Glover, Dijksteel, Fry, Edmundson, Borges (Engel), Hackney, Barlaser, Burgzorg (McGree), Doak (Jones), Azaz, Latte Lath

Subs not used: Connor, Clarke, Gilbert, Hamilton, Hunt, McCabe

Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Humphreys, Cullen, Laurent, Brownhill (Foster), Hannibal (Sarmiento), Anthony (Koleosho), Flemming (Rodriguez)

Subs not used: Hladky, Egan, Worrall, Pires, Hountondji

Referee: Josh Smith