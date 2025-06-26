Burnley confirm free capture of Ipswich Town man as busy week of transfers continues

Burnley have confirmed the capture of Ipswich Town man Axel Tuanzebe on a free transfer in their third addition of the week.

The 27-year-old arrives at Turf Moor without the Clarets having to pay a fee after turning down the offer of a new deal at Portman Road.

Tuanzebe has only penned a contract until the end of the season in a bid to prove his fitness with the Clarets, following a number of injury issues.

The defender will officially become a Burnley player when his current deal with the Tractor Boys expires on July 1.

Tuanzebe is predominately a centre-back but played most of his football for Ipswich as a right-back.

Tuanzebe spent two years with the Tractor Boys, making 45 appearances, and was a key figure in Kieran McKenna’s side winning promotion from the Championship.

Tuanzebe becomes Burnley's third arrival of the window. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The versatile defender has been hampered by injuries though, most noticeably a back complaint as well as hamstring issues. The DR Congo international also suffered a freak incident when he almost lost his thumb.

Prior to joining Ipswich in 2023, Tuanzebe enjoyed three separate loan spells with Aston Villa from Man Utd, before also briefly representing Napoli and Stoke City.

Tuanzebe becomes Burnley’s third new signing of the summer transfer window, following on from goalkeeper Max Weiss and left-back Quilindschy Hartman.

Scott Parker’s side are also said to be closing in on the addition of Lazio winger Loum Tchaouna.

Going the other way has been CJ Egan-Riley, joining Marseille on a free transfer, and Dara Costelloe, who joined Wigan Athletic in a permanent move.

We’re still awaiting news on out-of-contract duo Josh Brownhill and Ashley Barnes ahead of Monday’s return to pre-season training.