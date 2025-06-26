Ex-Tottenham man Marcus Edwards - once compared to Lionel Messi - makes big claim about Burnley's promotion

Marcus Edwards was once compared to Lionel Messi by former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino, but his career highlight – to date – has come at Burnley.

That’s according to the man himself, having helped Scott Parker’s Clarets reach the Premier League last season.

After joining on an initial loan deal from Sporting, Edwards played 16 times, scoring twice, as Burnley finished on 100 points to seal automatic promotion.

While Edwards’ numbers in the final third might have been relatively modest, it was no coincidence whatsoever that Burnley’s attacking intent improved following his arrival.

But while the winger arrived at Turf Moor with a lofty reputation attached to his name, he knew he still had plenty to prove.

“It was definitely important [to make an instant impact],” he told Clarets+.

"When you come into a new team you’ve got to prove yourself all over again. It doesn’t matter what you’ve done in the past, you’ve got to come into a new group and do it all over again. Luckily I got off to a good start.”

Edwards is now a permanent Burnley man after spending the second half of last season on loan at Turf Moor (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

The January arrival of Edwards raised a few eyebrows across the footballing world given his decision to drop down to the Championship.

But it was the Parker connection that proved pivotal in persuading the 26-year-old to make the move, having played under him during his time in Spurs’ academy.

The switch to Turf Moor couldn’t have worked out any better for the wide man, who is now a Premier League player after seeing his loan move turn permanent.

Commenting on Burnley’s promotion, Edwards added: “I’d probably say it was one of the highlights of my career. It was just nice doing it with this group of players.

“I think every player wants to play in the Premier League, so now we’re here everyone is excited. I’m excited. We just can’t wait to get the new season started.”

One of the key facets to Burnley’s success last year, according to Edwards, was something away from the pitch.

“It’s definitely one of the best dressing rooms I’ve been in,” he claimed. “Everyone is real close and is actually friends off the pitch too. That only helps us off the pitch.”

