Burnley confirm permanent signing of ex-Tottenham star following successful loan spell

Burnley have confirmed Marcus Edwards will become a permanent signing upon the completion of his successful loan spell.

The 26-year-old joined the Clarets during the January transfer window and was a regular starter under Scott Parker during their promotion run-in.

His arrival coincided with an upturn in Burnley’s attacking numbers as they finished the season winning promotion to the Premier League with 100 points to their name.

The winger got his loan spell off to the best possible start when he scored on his debut during the 1-0 FA Cup win against Southampton.

He also netted during the 4-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday as he finished the season with 16 appearances in league and cup to his name.

Now his loan spell has come to an end, Edwards will become a permanent Burnley player following his exit from Sporting CP. The forward has penned a four-year contract with the Clarets, but the fee involved has not been disclosed.

Edwards said: “When you come into a new group you have to sort of prove yourself again and show what you can do and that’s what I tried to do from minute one.

Edwards is now a permanent Burnley player following his successful loan spell at Turf Moor (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

“It’s the best dressing room I’ve ever been in; everyone is really close and actually friends away from football, it’s class.

“Every player wants to play in the Premier League and now we’re there, I’m excited. I can’t wait for it now.”

Edwards joins Bashir Humphreys, Jaidon Anthony and Zian Flemming in becoming permanent Burnley players following successful loan spells at Turf Moor.