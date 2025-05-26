'Direct negotiations': Former Burnley Premier League loanee lined up for Bundesliga switch

Former Burnley loanee Lorenz Assignon looks to be closing in on a permanent move to the Bundesliga.

The right-back spent the second half of the 2023/24 season on loan at Turf Moor from French side Stade Rennais.

The 24-year-old made 15 appearances under Vincent Kompany, scoring once – during the 5-0 demolition of Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

He was also controversially sent off during the dramatic 2-2 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Assignon was shown a second yellow card and conceded a penalty following a foul on Mykhailo Mudryk.

Despite being relegated from the Premier League, the Clarets had hoped to bring Assignon back to East Lancashire but were unable to lure him away from his parent club.

Assignon remained at Rennes, where he made 32 appearances this season, scoring three times to help his side to a 12th placed finish in Ligue 1.

His form has now attracted the attention of Bundesliga outfit Stuttgart, who claimed the German Cup on Saturday with a 4-2 victory over Arminia Bielefeld. They also finished the season in ninth place.

Lorenz Assignon gestures during the French L1 football match between Stade Rennais FC and FC Nantes (Photo by DAMIEN MEYER / AFP) (Photo by DAMIEN MEYER/AFP via Getty Images)

According to reliable Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, a deal is close.

“VfB Stuttgart are pushing to securing their first signing for the upcoming season: Lorenz Assignon from Stade Rennes,” he wrote on X.

“The 24 y/o right-back has a verbal agreement with Stuttgart and it’s close as first [reported] via Foot Mercato.

“The clubs are in direct negotiations to secure a final agreement.”