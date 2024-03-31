'I don't understand': Burnley's Lorenz Assignon addresses controversial red card in social media post after Chelsea draw

Lorenz Assignon says he will learn to “accept” his dismissal against Chelsea despite admitting he doesn’t understand why he was controversially sent off.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 31st Mar 2024, 14:17 BST
Match of the Day pundit delivers emphatic verdict on penalty and red card incide...

The Clarets had to play for over 45 minutes with 10 men on Saturday after Assignon was shown a second yellow card in bizarre circumstances on the stroke of half-time.

Assignon, who had already been booked, was harshly adjudged to have hauled Mykhailo Mudryk to the floor as the Chelsea man attempted to get in behind Burnley’s backline.

Much to Burnley’s frustration and anger, Darren England pointed to the penalty spot despite there appearing to be minimal contact.

Before Cole Palmer coolly dispatched the resulting spot kick, Clarets boss Vincent Kompany was also shown a straight red card after venting his frustrations to the fourth official on the touchline.

Remarkably, Burnley managed to fight back not once, but twice with 10 men to draw 2-2 thanks to goals from Josh Cullen and Dara O’Shea.

But as for Assignon, he will now be forced to miss Tuesday night’s crucial encounter with Wolves through suspension.

Chelsea's English midfielder #20 Cole Palmer (C) scores the opening goal from the penalty spot during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Burnley at Stamford Bridge in London on March 30, 2024. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)Chelsea's English midfielder #20 Cole Palmer (C) scores the opening goal from the penalty spot during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Burnley at Stamford Bridge in London on March 30, 2024. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)
Addressing the incident on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, Assignon praised his Burnley teammates for how they responded to the controversial setback.

“There are some decisions I don’t understand and I have to accept them,” he wrote.

"The team played a brilliant game with 10 and I will learn from this and make sure to come back stronger to help the team achieve our goals.”

Burnley now find themselves just four points adrift of safety with eight games remaining.

