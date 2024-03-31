Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Clarets had to play for over 45 minutes with 10 men on Saturday after Assignon was shown a second yellow card in bizarre circumstances on the stroke of half-time.

Assignon, who had already been booked, was harshly adjudged to have hauled Mykhailo Mudryk to the floor as the Chelsea man attempted to get in behind Burnley’s backline.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Much to Burnley’s frustration and anger, Darren England pointed to the penalty spot despite there appearing to be minimal contact.

Before Cole Palmer coolly dispatched the resulting spot kick, Clarets boss Vincent Kompany was also shown a straight red card after venting his frustrations to the fourth official on the touchline.

But as for Assignon, he will now be forced to miss Tuesday night’s crucial encounter with Wolves through suspension.

Chelsea's English midfielder #20 Cole Palmer (C) scores the opening goal from the penalty spot during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Burnley at Stamford Bridge in London on March 30, 2024. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Addressing the incident on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, Assignon praised his Burnley teammates for how they responded to the controversial setback.

“There are some decisions I don’t understand and I have to accept them,” he wrote.

"The team played a brilliant game with 10 and I will learn from this and make sure to come back stronger to help the team achieve our goals.”