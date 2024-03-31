Watch more of our videos on Shots!

That’s the verdict of Match of the Day pundit Stephen Warnock, who strongly disagreed with the decision to award Chelsea a penalty on the stroke of half-time during Saturday’s 2-2 draw.

Lorenz Assignon was dismissed for the role he played in the incident, receiving a second yellow card after being adjudged to have fouled Mykhailo Mudryk inside the box.

There appeared to be minimal contact though, which led to Vincent Kompany venting his frustration on the touchline – leading to the Burnley boss also being sent his marching orders by referee Darren England.

With Kompany unable to carry out his post-match press duties, his assistant Craig Bellamy spoke to the media instead, but opted not to reflect on the moment of controversy.

But Warnock was only too happy to weigh in, telling presenter Alex Scott: “Craig Bellamy doesn’t want to talk about it but we will, because we feel they got the wrong decision here from Darren England.

“Mudryk is trying to get across Assignon but Assignon defends it really well for me. He gets his arm across him and makes sure he’s strong, makes sure there’s no diving in if you like. It’s just a strong arm across. Mudryk goes down to ground far too easily.

“If you need to make a decision, go and look at it again on the VAR monitor.

“Looking at it again, I can fully understand why Vincent Kompany is furious with the decision.”

After Cole Palmer dispatched the penalty, Burnley fought back at the start of the second-half through Josh Cullen.

Chelsea looked to have won it late on when Palmer scored a second, but Dara O’Shea drew Burnley level with a towering header.

Fellow pundit Martin Keown was impressed with how the Clarets performed after Assignon’s controversial red, but also questioned the laboured display from Mauricio Pochettino’s men.

“[The red card] seemed somehow to make them better, Burnley,” he said.

“The space they were getting in that midfield…what did they [Chelsea] pay, £200m for that midfield?

“Josh Cullen normally sits but for his goal he just plays a quick one-two and it’s an unbelievable effort. But the space he got was ridiculous.

“There’s no dominant player [for Chelsea] from set pieces. O’Shea gets one in and it’s a fantastic goal, but look at the time and space.

“Some are man marking, some are marking zonally, they’re all over the place. The manager has to play a part in that.

“Right at the end, [Jay] Rodriguez should actually bury his chance and put it in, which would have made for an amazing result for them. He hits the bar and he should really put the rebound in.