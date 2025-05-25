Burnley's Oliver Sonne given emotional send-off from former club Silkeborg

Burnley defender Oliver Sonne has been given an emotional send-off from staff and supporters of his former club Silkeborg.

The right-back was unable to say his goodbyes to his colleagues and teammates at the Danish outfit after completing his move to Turf Moor during the January transfer window.

The 24-year-old joined the Clarets for an undisclosed fee midway through the season, penning a four-and-a-half-year contract.

The Peruvian international was brought in to provide competition for first-choice right-back Connor Roberts, but has found opportunities hard to come by given the Welshman’s impressive form.

Sonne made his debut in the FA Cup third round victory over Reading and made three further appearances, two in the FA Cup and one in league action.

Sonne made 91 appearances for Silkeborg, scoring eight times, one of which came in the Danish Cup final in May of last year as the club claimed only their second cup triumph in their history.

Now Burnley’s season is complete, Sonne was able to revisit his former club on Saturday during their final home game of the campaign, a 2-1 defeat to Viborg.

Sonne applauds supporters on his return to his former club. Picture: Silkeborg's Instagram page

The full-back took to the pitch to applaud supporters before being presented with a bouquet of flowers. A message also appeared on the big screen thanking Sonne for his efforts during his four-year spell.

On social media, meanwhile, Silkeborg wrote: “Today we were finally able to thank Oliver Sonne for his efforts and he was very warmly welcomed at JYSK Park.

"Good luck in the Premier League.”