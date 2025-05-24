'Trust us': Chairman Alan Pace makes plea to Burnley supporters after Premier League promotion

Alan Pace has called on Burnley fans to put their trust in ALK Capital’s running of the club – suggesting every decision they make is with the best intentions for both the town and the team.

The Clarets will line up back in the Premier League next season after Scott Parker guided them to automatic promotion from the Championship, with 100 points to their name.

The big challenge now, however, is for Parker and the club’s hierarchy to find a way for Burnley to remain in the top flight, which is no easy feat given the huge disparity that continues to grow between the top two divisions.

Over the past two seasons, all six newly-promoted sides have come straight back down – including Burnley during the 2023/24 season under Vincent Kompany when they ended the campaign on just 24 points.

Managing expectations will be key for the club this summer, both internally and externally, as the Clarets look to not only survive in the Premier League, but thrive longer-term – with Pace continuing to aim for the stars.

When asked what his key message is to the fans following another promotion, Pace told the Burnley Express: "I'm hopeful that the fans will start to learn that we mean only the best of intentions.

"Sometimes you do have to keep the faith and stay calm. But trust us, we're not trying to do anything other than what's best for this team, for this town and for the goals that we have, which is, you know, someday win the Champions League.”

Alan Pace speaks to fans before a Premier League game in May 2024 (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

ALK Capital are now approaching five years in charge of the club and along that way, Pace admits he’s had to learn plenty of lessons.

“Well, one is I think it's a lot harder than most people on Football Manager think,” he added.

“It's a way harder business and it's a way harder set of circumstances that come your way – and it's never set. There are things that come day in and day out that will surprise anybody, including myself.

"I continue to be surprised, hopefully less than I was three or four years ago, but I know this, I will continue to be surprised. I just don't know how.”

Pace was speaking inside the Town Hall as Scott Parker and his players celebrated the promotion parade with supporters.

It’s been a rollercoaster ride for the club’s chairman, who has now overseen two promotions and two relegations under ALK’s stewardship.

Reflecting on a second parade in three years, Pace said: “his feels great. It feels amazing to be here with everybody again and celebrating an incredible season.

“As I look back, I don't know that we really plan to set as many records and goals the way that we have, but it's been an amazing journey.

"I think there are little bumps along the way and hopefully didn't distract anyone too seriously and we were able to kind of keep moving forward the way that we've been planning for a long time.”