The Premier League squad rules Burnley must adhere to next season following 100-point promotion

Playing in a different division means a different set of squad rules for Burnley to adhere to next season.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each Premier League side must submit a squad list after each transfer window closes – so twice a season, once after the summer window closes and again after the January window closes.

Burnley’s 25-man squad must contain no more than 17 players who do not fulfil the “home grown player” criteria.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A ‘home grown player’ is categorised a player who has been registered with any club affiliated with the English FA or Welsh FA. These players only need to have been registered for a period of three entire seasons, or 36 months, before their 21st birthday.

These three seasons do not have to be continuous and the player can be of any nationality. One high-profile example of a homegrown player not eligible for England is Arsenal defender William Saliba.

While top flight clubs are limited to naming 25 players, a further list of Under-21 players can also be registered.

For the 2025/26 campaign, Under-21 players will have been born on or after January 1, 2004. Luca Koleosho, for example, would qualify.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josh Cullen of Burnley acknowledges the crowd with teammates after the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Millwall FC at Turf Moor on May 03, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

James Trafford, CJ Egan-Riley and Hannibal all qualified as Under-21s last season, but that will no longer be the case.

All loanees must be registered to the 25-man squad, even if they’re aged 21 or under.

The squad list is binding until the next transfer window opens in January, where clubs can change it pending ins and outs.