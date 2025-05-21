The Premier League squad rules Burnley must adhere to next season following 100-point promotion

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 21st May 2025, 12:00 BST
Playing in a different division means a different set of squad rules for Burnley to adhere to next season.
Each Premier League side must submit a squad list after each transfer window closes – so twice a season, once after the summer window closes and again after the January window closes.

Burnley’s 25-man squad must contain no more than 17 players who do not fulfil the “home grown player” criteria.

A ‘home grown player’ is categorised a player who has been registered with any club affiliated with the English FA or Welsh FA. These players only need to have been registered for a period of three entire seasons, or 36 months, before their 21st birthday.

These three seasons do not have to be continuous and the player can be of any nationality. One high-profile example of a homegrown player not eligible for England is Arsenal defender William Saliba.

While top flight clubs are limited to naming 25 players, a further list of Under-21 players can also be registered.

For the 2025/26 campaign, Under-21 players will have been born on or after January 1, 2004. Luca Koleosho, for example, would qualify.

James Trafford, CJ Egan-Riley and Hannibal all qualified as Under-21s last season, but that will no longer be the case.

All loanees must be registered to the 25-man squad, even if they’re aged 21 or under.

The squad list is binding until the next transfer window opens in January, where clubs can change it pending ins and outs.

