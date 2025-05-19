The squad at Scott Parker’s disposal from September onwards was almost chalk and cheese to the one he inherited following his appointment in July.
A number of players expressed their desire to leave the club following relegation from the top flight, which was quickly followed by Vincent Kompany’s surprise switch to Bayern Munich.
In total, 17 players arrived during the summer window, while a further 21 departed – either permanently or on loan.
Those 21 players have experienced mixed campaigns this season, so we’ve decided to take a look at each player to see how they’ve performed since leaving Turf Moor.
Here’s the 21 in alphabetical order:
Scott Parker had to virtually assemble a brand new squad during the final weeks of last year's summer transfer window.
2. Oluwaseun Adewumi (on loan to Dundee)
On the same day he was announced as a Burnley signing, the 20-year-old was immediately sent out on loan to partner club Dundee. The Austrian attacking midfielder enjoyed a successful spell in the SPL, scoring five times in 32 appearances.
3. Ameen Al-Dakhil (Stuttgart)
After penning a four-year deal with the Bundesliga outfit, the injury-hit centre-back has struggled for game time this season, making just 11 appearances in total. He was also sent off during the 1-0 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt in March.
4. Zeki Amdouni (loan to Benfica)
Amdouni has done relatively well in Portugal. While not a regular starter, he's featured in 35 games, which includes a number of cameos in the Champions League. He also has eight goals to his name. Benfica have an option to make the move permanent, but it remains to be seen whether they trigger that clause.