Burnley 2-1 Sheffield United: Josh Brownhill at the double as Clarets seal stunning promotion

Josh Brownhill was the man of the moment yet again to help fire Burnley back to the Premier League with a thoroughly deserved victory against their nearest rivals Sheffield United.

The skipper made it 16 for the season with a first-half brace as Scott Parker’s men claimed the victory they needed to win automatic promotion with two games still remaining.

The Clarets were the better side throughout, limiting the Blades to very few chances as they completed the double over Chris Wilder’s men, having also taken four points off Leeds United this season.

Brownhill got them up and running with a close-range effort high into the roof of the net, before Tom Cannon equalised with a goal out of nothing. But Brownhill stuck away a penalty to restore Burnley’s lead and they never looked back - meaning they’ve still yet to concede more than once in a league game this season.

The victory, which extends Burnley’s unbeaten run to 31 games, moves the Clarets eight points clear of the Blades in third with only six left to play for. Leeds, who lead Burnley on goal difference, are also promoted.

Parker opted to keep faith with the side that came from behind to beat Watford 2-1 on Good Friday, naming a completely unchanged match day squad.

Many had wondered whether Josh Laurent would return to the starting XI after Hannibal was a little under-par at Vicarage Road.

Josh Brownhill of Burnley celebrates scoring his team's second goal from the penalty-spot during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Sheffield United FC at Turf Moor on April 21, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

But Parker kept faith with the midfielder, who had previously produced a sterling display during the win against Norwich City.

Jordan Beyer, Bashir Humphreys, Jonjo Shelvey, Aaron Ramsey, Enock Agyei, Manuel Benson and Lyle Foster all remain sidelined.

As for the Blades, they raised some eyebrows by making four changes from Friday’s 2-0 win against Cardiff City. Rob Holding, Callum O’Hare, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and Tyrese Campbell were all benched.

The party atmosphere inside Turf Moor was almost burst inside 14 seconds, however, as Kieffer Moore shot straight at James Trafford from just eight yards out after rolling his marker.

Burnley hit back with a good chance of their own as Jaidon Anthony had the chance to play in the unmarked Marcus Edwards, but by the time he delayed his pass the opportunity went begging.

Anthony was again right at the heart of things as he volleyed an effort towards goal. It actually ricocheted into Zian Flemming, who could have diverted it towards goal from within the six-yard box, but wasn’t quite able to get his feet sorted out in time.

The two promotion rivals continued to exchange good openings inside the first 10 minutes, as Moore slammed a low effort down Trafford’s throat after the Blades had threatened from another set-piece, a clear tactic of theirs.

After an eventful opening 10 minutes, the game died down a little bit, but remained even-stevens nevertheless.

Burnley began to get a bit of a foothold, as Marcus Edwards saw a drive well parried after Vini Souza had slipped, opening up some space.

A minute later, Turf Moor erupted into a cauldron of noise as that man Josh Brownhill opened the scoring with his 15th of the season.

The skipper slammed home high into the roof of the net from a few yards out after Josh Cullen’s near post shot had been well saved by Michael Cooper.

The Blades looked for a quick response and almost got one when Moore got the wrong side of CJ Egan-Riley, but Maxime Esteve was there once again to make a now trademark recovering block.

The Frenchman, who appeared to be on a one-man mission to keep the Blades at bay, couldn’t do anything but watch on as the visitors levelled through Tom Cannon.

The forward capitalised on some space opening up inside the Burnley box and he beat Trafford from a tight angle with a powerful drive into the roof of the net.

Five minutes before the interval, the Clarets had passionate penalty appeals waved away when Flemming claimed to have his ankles clipped as he surged into the box. But the referee waved away the appeals and the replays showed there was no real contact.

Burnley’s complaints didn’t last for long though, as just two minutes later David Webb had no choice but to point to the spot when Hannibal was clearly clattered in the box by Anel Ahmedhodzic.

Fleming initially took hold of the ball to protect the spot, but Brownhill soon took over to send Cooper the wrong way and restore Burnley’s lead.

Noticeably, Parker jogged with his players down to the tunnel following the half-time whistle, while the Blades squad trudged off with their shoulders drooped.

Burnley’s approach for the second period was going to be fascinating. Do they chase a third to kill the game off? Or sit on what they have and rely on their record-breaking defence?

The hosts started the half on the front foot, but it was the Blades who threatened first as former Blackburn man Ben Brereton-Diaz blazed well over to ironic cheers from the home faithful.

It proved to be his last meaningful action of the game, as he soon departed the pitch to yet more cheers from the Clarets fans.

Josh Laurent, meanwhile, entered the fray for Burnley in place of Edwards as Burnley buckled in for a nervy final half an hour or so.

Everyone inside Turf Moor was expecting a late onslaught from the away side, but it never really arrived. Instead, they appeared to run out of ideas, other than slinging throw ins into the Burnley box.

Parker turned to the likes of Joe Worrall and Ashley Barnes to see out the six minutes of stoppage time and, dare I say it, they did it with relative ease.

All that was left was for the final whistle to blow and for wild scenes of celebration to follow, as thousands of supporters sprinted onto the pitch to join the players in the jubilant scenes.

Burnley, as if it was ever in doubt, are back in the Premier Legue.

TEAMS

Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Pires, Cullen, Hannibal (Sarmiento), Brownhill (Worrall), Edwards (Laurent), Anthony, Flemming (Barnes)

Subs not used: Hladky, Sonne, Banel, Koleosho, Redmond

Sheff Utd: Cooper, Choudhury, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Burrows (McCallum), Souza (Seriki), Peck (Brewster), Hamer, Brereton-Diaz (Rak-Sakyi), Cannon (Campbell), Moore

Subs not used: Davies, Gilchrist, Holding, O’Hare

Referee: David Webb