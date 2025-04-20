Vincent Kompany corrects reporter about Burnley promotion as Bayern Munich close in on title
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The 39-year-old, however, has had to remind German reporters it wouldn’t be his first title in the managerial game.
Kompany spectacularly led Burnley to the Premier League during the 2022/23 season, amassing 101 points along the way.
That remarkable feat appeared to have been missed by one German journalist though, who was speaking to Kompany after their 4-0 win against Heidenheim on Saturday.
The win put Bayern eight points clear of Bayer Leverkusen in second with only four games remaining, although Xabi Alonso’s side do have a game in hand to play.
"It would be the first title for you as a coach, what would that mean?,” the reporter asked Kompany.
But the former Clarets boss, who left Turf Moor at the end of last season following relegation from the Premier League, replied with a wry smile: "Come on, it's not the first.
"It wouldn't be the first title though. We won the league with Burnley for 101 points. It's a title, it's a big title, it was very important.
"It wouldn't be the first one, nor as a coach or as a player.
"But the job still has to be done so I don't want to speculate too much.
"And I get your point, but my experience is just that in these moments you stay calm and you focus on your game."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.