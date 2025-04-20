'There's no denying': Burnley boss Scott Parker discusses James Trafford's redemption arc after Watford heroics

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

James Trafford’s two seasons with Burnley couldn’t have been much starker.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fresh from a big money move from Manchester City, and off the back of leading England’s Under-21s to Euros glory, the stopper endured a difficult time in his debut campaign in the Premier League.

The 22-year-old made 28 league appearances as Vincent Kompany’s men suffered a miserable relegation, picking up just 24 points. Trafford conceded 62 times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This season, however, Trafford’s numbers couldn’t be more impressive. He’s been part of a Burnley defence that has conceded a frankly obscene 14 goals in 43 games. He’s kept 28 of the 29 clean sheets, which is one off the all-time English league record, set by Port Vale during the 1953/54 season.

Trafford grabbed the headlines once again on Good Friday when he pulled off a remarkable save to tip Ebo Kayembe’s 30-yard piledriver onto the crossbar.

It turned out to be a pivotal moment in the game, as the Clarets immediately broke down the other end and equalised through Zian Flemming. Scott Parker’s side went on to win the game courtesy of Josh Brownhill’s close-range header.

When asked about Trafford’s redemption after the Vicarage Road victory, Parker said: “It says a lot for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trafford has conceded just 14 goals for Burnley this season (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

“Listen, there's no denying at the beginning of this season the work that we all had to do with Traff, and where Traff was, there was a lot of work.

“He needed to engage in that. He needed to take breath and take stock and decide where he wanted to be. To be fair to him, I've seen someone mature.

“I think there's no denying that he's a world-class keeper and in big moments, how you judge keepers are in big moments, they get your points. They save big moments.

“Even towards the back end of the game, they’re down to nine men, he's barely had anything to do. A fella rips one from 30 yards and he has to pull off a save. Not sleeping, diligent.

“He's just a top, top keeper, really.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Given Trafford’s remarkable season, it’s been no surprise to see the stopper consistently linked with other clubs higher up the food chain. Newcastle United are known to be firm admirers having attempted to sign him last summer.