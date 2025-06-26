Axel Tuanzebe set to become Burnley's latest addition after snubbing Ipswich Town deal

Ipswich Town defender Axel Tuanzebe is set to become the latest player to sign for Burnley ahead of their Premier League return.

The 27-year-old is due to arrive on a free transfer after turning down the offer of a new deal at Portman Road.

As reported by The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Tuanzebe has been at Gawthorpe today to complete a medical and an announcement confirming his arrival is imminent.

According to reports in Suffolk, the right-back was keen to remain in the Premier League following Ipswich’s relegation, while a return to the North West - where he came through the ranks at Manchester United - also appealed to him.

Tuanzebe spent two years with the Tractor Boys, making 45 appearances, and was a key figure in Kieran McKenna’s side winning promotion from the Championship.

The versatile defender has been hampered by injuries though, most noticeably a back complaint as well as hamstring issues. The DR Congo international also suffered a freak incident when he almost lost his thumb.

Prior to joining Ipswich in 2023, Tuanzebe enjoyed three separate loan spells with Aston Villa from Man Utd, before also briefly representing Napoli and Stoke City.

Tuanzebe is due to become Burnley’s third new signing of the summer transfer window, following on from goalkeeper Max Weiss and left-back Quilindschy Hartman.

Scott Parker’s side are also said to be closing in on the addition of Lazio winger Loum Tchaouna.

Going the other way has been CJ Egan-Riley, joining Marseille on a free transfer, and Dara Costelloe, who joined Wigan Athletic in a permanent move.

We’re still awaiting news on out-of-contract duo Josh Brownhill and Ashley Barnes ahead of Monday’s return to pre-season training.