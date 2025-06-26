'Honour': Max Weiss' first words since becoming Burnley's first new summer signing

Max Weiss admits it will be an “honour” to play under Scott Parker after making the move to the Premier League with Burnley.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The goalkeeper became the first new signing of Burnley’s summer transfer window when he completed a permanent move from Karlsruher SC for a reported fee of €5m (£4.2m).

The 21-year-old, who is expected to provide competition for in-demand James Trafford, has penned a four-year contract with the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m really excited. It’s a really cool club and it feels amazing to be here,” he told the club’s YouTube channel.

“I talked with my manager, I talked with Kersten [goalkeeping coach Kersten Kuhl], we had a lot of talks. It was amazing contact and that was the start of how the move came about.

“We talked about the amazing infrastructure and how you can do everything you want here. It’s an amazing club and you can put full focus on the football.

“The training ground is a lot bigger than I’m used to, the pitches look amazing so I’m really excited to get started.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Weiss has signed a four-year deal with the Clarets. Picture: Burnley FC

The stopper added: “I had a good talk with him [Scott Parker] on the phone, I had a nice conversation and it’s an honour to play for him.

“He’s a big name in this league, so it’s amazing and I’m really looking forward to it.

“I’m also really looking forward to playing at Turf Moor. I’ve never been there, I’ve only seen some pictures from the games but I’m really excited about it.”

Weiss first linked up with Karlsruher in 2019, spending three years working his way up the club’s academy before penning his first professional contract in January 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He made his first-team debut in May 2022, starting in a 2-0 defeat to Heidenheim in the final match of the 2021/22 season.

He remained backup, but following the sale of number one goalkeeper Patrick Drewes to VfL Bochum, Weiss became first-choice and started every match of the 2024/25 season in the second tier of German football.

When asked what can fans expect from him, Weiss added: “I’m a very brave goalkeeper, I try to give everything I have on the pitch so they can expect 100 per cent every time. Every time the ball flies near to me, I try to save it.”

Your next Burnley FC read: Burnley's Josh Brownhill joins Ibiza training camp - days out from becoming a free agent