Burnley man ends four-year stay by sealing permanent League One switch

Dara Costelloe has ended his four-year Burnley spell by joining Wigan Athletic in a permanent deal.

The 22-year-old first made the move to England in 2021, leaving Galway United to link up with the Clarets.

The forward then made his Burnley debut during the opening game of the 2022/23 campaign and went on to make a further five appearances that season under Vincent Kompany.

The Irishman hasn’t made a first-team appearance since then though, with his last cameo coming against Crawley Town in the Carabao Cup in November 2022 – two-and-a-half years ago.

Since then, he’s been sent out on loan five times with Bradford City, St Johnstone, Dundee, Accrington Stanley and Northampton Town respectively.

The forward enjoyed his strongest season to date last time out, scoring 11 times in 36 appearances across two loan spells – spending the first half of the season with Accy before making the step up to League One with the Cobbers.

League One is where he will be returning this coming season with Wigan, who have secured his services for an undisclosed fee. According to journalist Alan Nixon, the swoop could net Burnley north of £500,000.

Costelloe, centre, in action against Wigan last season for Northampton (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Costelloe becomes the second player to depart Burnley this summer after CJ Egan-Riley left Turf Moor to join Marseille on a free transfer.

Jonjo Shelvey and Nathan Redmond were also let go at the end of the season.

