Former Burnley striker Sam Vokes finds new club as he reunites with former boss

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 25th Jun 2025, 13:28 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Former Burnley striker Sam Vokes has got himself a new club.
placeholder image
Read More
QPR finally announce new man after putting boss on gardening leave after Burnley...

The 35-year-old was released by Wycombe Wanderers at the end of last season, bringing an end to his four-year stay at Adams Park.

He’s now signed for League Two outfit Gillingham, where he reunites with his former Chairboys boss Gareth Ainsworth.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Vokes, who scored 56 goals in 230 appearances for the Clarets between 2012 and 2019, has signed a one-year deal with the Gills.

"It's great, it's exciting, and I am looking forward to pre-season getting underway,” Vokes said of his move.

"I spoke to the manager a few times over the summer, we know each other well. Being right and ready to go on that first game is what it's all about now."

Ainsworth made the surprise decision to leave his role at League One side Shrewsbury Town back in March to take over at the Priestfield Stadium.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Former Pompey target and Southampton fan Sam Vokes has joined Gillingham. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)placeholder image
Former Pompey target and Southampton fan Sam Vokes has joined Gillingham. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Gillingham, who sacked John Coleman after just three months in the job to make way for Ainsworth, finished 17th in the fourth tier last season.

As for Vokes, he scored his first ever professional goal away to Gillingham as a Bournemouth player back in 2006.

While the striker made the majority of his career appearances for the Clarets, he’s also represented the likes of Wolves, Leeds United, Sheffield United and Stoke City.

The Welsh international first made the move on loan to Turf Moor in 2011/12, before later making the move from Wolves permanent for a bargain fee of just £350,000.

Your next Burnley FC read: Loum Tchaouna profiled as Burnley ramp up transfer business ahead of pre-season return

Related topics:Gareth AinsworthBurnleyGillinghamWycombe WanderersLeague TwoLeague One

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice