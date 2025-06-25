QPR finally announce new man after putting boss on gardening leave after Burnley drubbing

Championship side QPR have finally announced their new man after putting previous boss Marti Cifuentes on gardening leave after their drubbing to Burnley.

The Hoops’ 5-0 defeat to Scott Parker’s men in their final home game of the season proved to be Cifuentes’ last game in the dugout.

The Loftus Road outfit put the 42-year-old on gardening leave just days after the game in the build-up to their season finale against Sunderland.

At the time, it was heavily speculated that Cifuentes was in the running for the vacant West Brom job, but that role has since been filled by Ryan Mason.

QPR have now officially confirmed Cifuentes’ departure, while announcing the appointment of Frenchman Julien Stéphan.

“The decision to place Martí on gardening leave towards the end of the season was not an easy one to make,” QPR’s CEO Christian Nourry said.

“As we now move forwards, I would like to thank Martí wholeheartedly for having a positive impact during his two years here.

Martí Cifuentes was placed on gardening leave by QPR at the end of last season (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

“He did a fantastic job to help us remain in the division when we he first came in under difficult circumstances and he worked hard to repeat that again in 2024/25.

“We wish him well for whatever comes next.”

The new man at the helm previously worked in the French top flight with Rennes and Strasbourg.

He guided his boyhood club Rennes to their first trophy in 48 years when they won the Coupe de France in 2019 before qualifying for the Champions League the following year.

At Strasbourg, Stéphan finished sixth in the table, recording their highest position for 42 years.